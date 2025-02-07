No. 6 seed Elena Rybakina advanced to the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for the first time since 2020 with a 6-2, 7-6(4) victory over former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin on Thursday.

Dubai: Draws | Scores | Order of play

Rybakina upped her undefeated record against Kenin to 3-0 with a 1 hour and 25-minute triumph, in which she led 6-2, 3-1 but needed to hold off a comeback from the American in the later stages of the second set.

Rybakina finished runner-up to Simona Halep when the tournament was a WTA 500 five years ago, but is now through to her ninth career semifinal at WTA 1000 level. For her sixth WTA 1000 final, she'll face No. 12 seed Mirra Andreeva, who upset No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek earlier on Thursday in the day's first quarterfinal.

Second Semifinal of the season! 👏



Elena Rybakina is into the final four after defeating Kenin 6-2, 7-6(2), she will face Andreeva next. #DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/q3ulPt95iz — wta (@WTA) February 20, 2025

"I started the match really well, but in the second, I lost a little bit of concentration," Rybakina said afterwards. "My serve didn't go [well], and Sofia, she's a great player -- it's always difficult matches against her, but in the end, I found my game and I'm really happy that I managed to win in two sets."

Read on for more standout numbers from Rybakina's quarterfinal victory.

17: The Kazakh served 17 aces in victory, the most in any match at the tournament thus far.

30: Rybakina has now reached 30 semifinals in Hologic WTA Tour tournaments. She is the fourth player to accumulate that many semifinal appearances -- joining Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari -- since 2019, the year she made her first semifinal.

45: Rybakina hit 45 winners in victory, more than double Kenin's total of 20.

100: Rybakina's upcoming semifinal against Andreeva will be the 100th WTA 1000 main-draw match of her career.

1: Rybakina is 1-0 against Andreeva all-time: a three-set triumph at the China Open in 2023.