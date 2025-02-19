Two first-time WTA 1000 finalists will square off for the title at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Saturday after Denmark's Clara Tauson earned her place opposite 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva with a 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-3 win over No. 14 seed Karolina Muchova in Friday's second semifinal.

Dubai: Draws | Scores | Order of play

Tauson, like Andreeva earlier against Elena Rybakina, came from a break down in the third set against former Roland Garros finalist Muchova, who was bidding for her third career WTA 1000-level final. Instead, the 22-year-old underdog broke through to reach her first by beating her third current or former Top 10 player of the week, following wins over former Dubai champion Elina Svitolina and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Tauson saved three break points at 2-2 in the final set before winning the last three games of the match to reach her second final of the season, having already won the WTA 250 ASB Classic in January when Naomi Osaka retired from the final.

DONT STOP BELIEVING 😤



Clara Tauson is through to her first WTA 1000 final after a sensational performance where she defeated Muchova 6-4, 6-7, 6-3!#DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/clj3YtS9X1 — wta (@WTA) February 21, 2025

By beating Muchova in 2 hours and 52 minutes, Tauson earned multiple Top 20 wins at a tournament for the first time in her career. She won the last eight points of the first set after Muchova came from a break down, and later in the third, won the match's last three games.

Though she hit fewer winners than Muchova in the win, Tauson's came at clutch times. One area where Tauson out-performed Muchova was on break points. She saved seven of nine she faced in the match, including all five she faced in the deciding set.

"It was a great match," Tauson said afterwards. "What can I say? Muchova is such a great player ... I don't know how I won today, but I tried to keep my cool and play some great tennis."

In the youngest final at WTA 1000 level since the tournament format debuted in 2009, Tauson will face Andreeva for the first time.