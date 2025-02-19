The WTA announced Thursday the UniCredit Iasi Open in Romania will return to the Hologic Tour for the next three seasons.

The WTA 250 event will replace the Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest) and in 2025 will be staged the week of July 27 on outdoor clay with a 32-player singles draw and 16-team doubles draw.

Iasi staged WTA 125 tournaments in 2022 and 2023 before its first inception as a WTA 250 event in 2024, and last year crowned Mirra Andreeva as the singles champion with Anna Danilina and Irina Khromacheva winning the doubles titles.