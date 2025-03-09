Mirra Andreeva ousted Elena Rybakina for the second time in three weeks on a rainy Tuesday night at the BNP Paribas Open, advancing to the quarterfinals behind a commanding 6-1, 6-2 performance.

The 17-year-old needed three sets to beat Rybakina on her way to winning the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships last month, but had no such troubles in a dominating 1 hour and 3-minute performance inside Stadium 2 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden -- against a player who lifted the trophy at the tournament two years ago. Andreeva won six straight games in coasting to the first set -- her momentum only disrupted by a rain delay in the fourth game -- and also won four straight games in the second set, quickly resetting after losing serve at the start.

"I knew that the match was going to be incredibly tough," Andreeva said post-match. "She's won the tournament here, I think she feels very comfortable playing on these courts, so I just found a great mindset for this match and I just tried to fight for every point.

"I was so excited to play tonight ... with all the courage, I just went on court and tried to show the best level of tennis."

Andreeva has now won nine straight matches, and is the youngest player through to the Indian Wells quarterfinals since Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova also did it at 17 in 2009. Read on for more facts and figures from Andreeva's latest triumph.

Mirra Andreeva moves through to the Indian Wells quarterfinals and extends her match winning streak after defeating Rybakina 6-1, 6-2.

0: Rybakina did not hit an ace against Andreeva, and was broken six times. The 2022 Wimbledon champion entered the tournament second on the Hologic WTA Tour in total aces this season behind Clara Tauson.

3: All three of the matches between Andreeva and Rybakina have come at WTA 1000 events -- but Tuesday's affair was the first to not go three sets. Rybakina previously won at the 2023 China Open from a set down, but Andreeva has now won back-to-back matches in the head-to-head -- and pushed her season record against Top 10 opponents to 3-2 in the process.

4: The big-hitting Rybakina struck just four winners against Andreeva, who hit 19 winners.

5: Since the format’s introduction in 2009, Andreeva is now the first player to reach five WTA 1000 quarterfinals before the age of 18. She entered Tuesday's match tied with Coco Gauff.

7: The victory was Andreeva's seventh against a Top 10 player in her young career. Since 2000, only Maria Sharapova (10) and Kim Clijsters (eight) have claimed more Top 10 victories before turning 18.

9: Andreeva's nine-match winning streak in a career best at Hologic WTA Tour level, though she won 16 straight matches when counting ITF World Tennis Tour results in 2023. All nine of those wins have come at WTA 1000 level, and she is the youngest player to win that many at this tournament level since the format’s introduction.

33: Rybakina totaled 33 unforced errors in two sets -- nearly double Andreeva's total of 19.

Andreeva will look to extend her unbeaten run to double figures when she faces former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina for the first time in the quarterfinals.