“The PTPA’s action is both regrettable and misguided, and we will defend our position vigorously in due course.

“The WTA is a nonprofit, membership organization that exists to advance women’s tennis on behalf of players, tournaments and fans. WTA players, as equal members alongside tournaments, have an essential and influential voice in the governance of the WTA. Every decision taken at the WTA Board level includes the input of players via their elected Board representatives, and athletes receive substantial financial rewards and other benefits from participation in the WTA.

“It is this governance model, supported by generations of athletes, that has allowed the WTA to achieve considerable progress on behalf of our players. Among many examples, in recent years we have committed to a $400 million increase in player compensation, set out a pathway to pay equality at our major WTA events, secured new investment to fuel the long-term growth of the sport, and launched the first comprehensive maternity benefits for independent, self-employed athletes in the history of women’s sports.

“The WTA is fully committed to continuing to develop and evolve the structure and operations of professional women’s tennis, listening closely as always to the views of our players. Contesting this baseless legal case will divert time, attention and resources from our core mission to the detriment of our players and the sport as a whole.”