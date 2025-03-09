MIAMI -- Danielle Collins, off a blistering run one year ago, is your Miami Open defending champion, but Tuesday her white, fuzzy mixed poodle, Mr. Q, was the inarguable star of media day.

Named for the late, great music producer Quincy Jones, the 5-year-old Mr. Q has been a little fussy in recent days regarding his food. Collins, even with all that’s on her plate here (so to speak), said she’d keep searching for the blend that clicks.

A year ago, at No. 53 in the PIF WTA Rankings, the homegrown Floridian sliced her way through the field, defeating Elena Rybakina in the final for her biggest career title.

Is there more pressure when you’re defending the title of a WTA 1000?

“I guess it just depends on how you look at it,” Collin told reporters. “I guess since I’m 31 now, I’m just `If you win, great. If you lose there’s a tournament next week.’

“I know that’s probably different to a lot of people’s approach, but …”

But … Collins wouldn’t be Collins if she wasn’t contrary. She grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida, and has come a long way since her father, Walter, a recreational player, introduced her to the game.

In an interview with wtatennis.com Collins explained her long-term fascination with Miami.

“These are my home tournaments, closest to where I’m from in Florida,” she said. “Growing up and watching so many of the Miami Opens on TV, wanting to come here as a kid. And my dad yelling at me, `Well, we’re only going if you’re playing in the tournament.’

“So I had to work really hard to get here. It took a while, but I’m here. To have played as many Miami Opens that I have has been a huge accomplishment in itself, but to also make a semifinal here and lift the trophy has been incredibly special.”

That semifinal, a breakthrough of sorts, came seven years ago in her first Miami main draw. Collins upended Donna Vekic in the third round, Monica Puig in the fourth and Venus Williams in the quarterfinals before falling to Jelena Ostapenko. She was 23. The next four appearances resulted in a middling 6-4 record.

Champions Reel: How Danielle Collins won Miami 2024

And then she caught fire. Collins went on to win six more matches on the green clay in Charleston and back-to-back titles. She ran the winning streak to a career-high 12 matches before falling in Madrid’s third round -- in three sets to Aryna Sabalenka.

Last January at the Australian Open, Collins dropped the news that she was planning to retire at the end of the season. Concerned about her viability as a mother, Collins was open about her fertility concerns stemming from a diagnosis of endometriosis in 2021. And then she reversed herself last fall.

“I think right now my career is a really good distraction from everything else that is going on,” Collins said at the time. “It’s bittersweet and I’m excited to be able to continue playing but also hoping the next chapter can come sooner rather than later.”

The very first question from the media on Tuesday: What caused her to change her mind?

“Back in January I issued a privacy statement, just asking for people to respect the reasons behind some of the health issues that I’ve faced,” Collins said. “Just trying to cope with this on my own. Right now, I’ve shared everything I’m willing to share about all of last year and at this point, yeah, just trying to enjoy this and see where life goes.”

Later, she elaborated.

“I’m just taking it day by day,” Collins said. “At this point, I’m just waiting to see how things evolve for me and, yeah, I’m dealing with my own stuff away from the court and just trying to figure that out.

“I’ve tried being as open as I can be about it. At this point, I feel like I’ve been an open book and now I’m just trying to navigate through these challenges in my own way. And protect my mental health and sanity.”

Fair enough.

Collins was booed during a medical timeout at the Australian Open but revealed she had suffered a torn toe ligament. After skipping the Middle East swing, she felt better at Indian Wells, splitting two matches.

In her mind, given all that transpired last year, she’s playing with house money.

“I look at this year as a bonus time,” she said. “Able to come out here and live out my dream and do this is a huge win in itself. Nobody knows the extent of the challenges I have faced throughout my life. I’ll save some of that for a book one day, but for me to have gotten to where I am, I have to be incredibly proud of myself.”

Collins was subjected to the media day car wash, where she voiced a few videos, did some television interviews and posed for photos. Mr. Q, the poodle, was front and center. He left the photo set with a drooling-wet tennis ball in his mouth.

“Are we allowed to keep the ball?” Collins asked.

The answer was yes, and so the ball at this Miami Open is in her court.