The numbers are staggering and they keep growing: Mirra Andreeva has won again.

After her first-round bye, the 17-year-old Andreeva topped Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-2 in her first match at the Miami Open presented by Itaú on Friday. And that is meant quite literally -- this is her first appearance at the event.

Here are more key facts and figures surrounding Andreeva's latest win:

6: Andreeva is seeded eleventh this week but she rose to No. 6 in Monday's updated PIF WTA Rankings following her Indian Wells title last weekend. Now she is aiming to become the first teenager in history to complete the Sunshine Double by winning Indian Wells and Miami back-to-back.

20: The leader in Hologic WTA Tour main-draw match-wins this year, Andreeva became the first player to hit 20 victories at tour level in 2025 by dismissing former Top 10 player Kudermetova in their first career meeting. Andreeva needed only 68 minutes to notch her latest victory.

13: Andreeva's current winning streak is up to 13 straight -- and all of those wins have come at WTA 1000 events. She is seeking her third straight WTA 1000 title after triumphing in Dubai in February and Indian Wells last week.

3: Since the WTA 1000 tier began in 2009, only three women have been able to capture three straight WTA 1000 titles. Andreeva is hoping to join that list which includes only former World No. 1 players: Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek and Caroline Wozniacki.

2005: Still over a month away from her 18th birthday, Andreeva is the youngest player to record 13 or more consecutive match-wins spanning all WTA Tour levels since Nicole Vaidisova in 2005 -- which was 20 years ago, in case you needed a reminder. (Andreeva was born in 2007.)

1: Andreeva is the first teenager to ever win 13 straight WTA 1000 matches. She is also only the third player this decade to win 13 or more consecutive matches at WTA 1000 events, joining Grand Slam champions Swiatek and Elena Rybakina.

