MIAMI -- Jessica Pegula has entered the gaming arena, joining Call of Duty: Mobile’s “Make it Mythic” campaign, where she’s reimagined as a mythic version of one of the game’s most popular characters.

The No. 4-ranked WTA player has partnered with Activision Blizzard on the project, appearing in promotional videos as a transformed version of Sophia, a fan-favorite operator in the game.

A longtime fan of the franchise, Pegula said the opportunity felt like a natural fit.

“I try to do things I’m interested in and am actually a part of and feel passionate for, so I don’t feel like I have to fake anything,” she said. “No one’s really done [a video game activation in women’s tennis], so I wanted to see if we could work our way into this different world.”

“I play a lot with my brothers, my friends, my husband for decompression. I started playing way more during COVID -- there was a lot of downtime,” Pegula said. “I’m a big fan of the game.”

The campaign also comes during a productive stretch on court for the 30-year-old. Earlier this month, Pegula won the ATX Open in Austin -- her first title of the season. On Friday, she opened her Miami Open campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 win over fellow American Bernarda Pera in 1 hour, 14 minutes.

Her journey with Call of Duty started on consoles and moved to mobile, especially since the PS5 is so large that it’s not practical to take on the road.

“I used to travel with my PS4,” she said. “The PS4 was pretty light and flat, so it packed easily. The PS5 is a little larger, a little round, a little awkward. That got me playing the mobile game.”

The activation marks Pegula’s first partnership with a video game publisher, and according to Activision, the collaboration came after confirming she’s logged significant time in-game. The ad spot, produced with CGI and green screen, was a first for Pegula -- and a lighthearted one.

“I love how I turn into a blond,” Pegula said. “She turns into a blond when she’s mythic. I’m not good enough to unlock Mythic Sophia, but I got to become her for the first time.”

That enthusiasm for gaming, Pegula said, has sparked more conversations within the locker room than she expected.

“It’s been kinda funny to see how many are actually into [gaming], who don’t say anything about it,” Pegula said. “I don’t know if there’s this stigma on tour that it’s nerdy or weird.

"I’ve had several girls come up to me after doing this and tell me, ‘Oh my gosh, you play, too? I love to play with my boyfriend and friends, and it’s so my fun!’ and it opened up whole other world in the tennis scene. So, I’d love to be more involved with campaigns like this.”