MIAMI -- Saturday’s matinee at the Miami Open delivered a breakout performance from an ascendant American and a smooth path forward for one of the tour’s most consistent players.

Ashlyn Krueger advanced to the Round of 16 with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Leylah Fernandez. She’ll play the winner of the later match between No. 9 seed Zheng Qinwen and qualifier Taylor Townsend.

The 20-year-old American equaled her career-best result in a WTA 1000, going back to Toronto last year. Krueger also notched her seventh Top 30 victory of the year -- one more than she had going into the season. Only Madison Keys, Mirra Andreeva and Iga Swiatek have more.

Krueger’s big strokes were again on display against Fernandez. Her serve was not broken and only McCartney Kessler (84) and Hailey Baptiste (78) have amassed more winners than her total of 69.

Paolini moves through

The day’s first result came early, with No. 6 Jasmine Paolini advancing to the Round of 16 when Ons Jabeur, trailing 4-3 in the first set, retired with a left leg injury.

“She’s such a great person and to see her injured on the court,” Paolini said afterward. “Hope she’s going to be back soon.”

This was Paolini’s first win over a Top 30 player after five consecutive losses. Last year, the diminutive Italian was a revelation, reaching the finals at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Everything was a pleasant surprise for her -- this year that’s not the case.

“In Miami it is,” she said laughing. “Happy to be in the fourth round -- never won two matches here.”

The third could be a far greater test. Paolini will play the winner of the later match between Naomi Osaka and wild card Hailey Baptiste on Monday.

If it’s Osaka -- a four-time Grand Slam singles champion -- Paolini knows what to expect, even though she’s never played or practiced with her.

“I think a fast match,” Paolini said. “I’m going to expect big serve, big return and big shots, of course. I think I have to stay there every point, be solid and consistent. Not going to be easy because she’s playing so fast.”