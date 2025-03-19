MIAMI -- Naomi Osaka’s excellent adventure at the Miami Open continued Saturday as she defeated wild card Hailey Baptiste 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-4. It was her third match win here, equaling a career best, and sets up a tantalizing Round of 16 matchup.

For the first time this season, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion will face a Top 10 player when she meets No. 6-seed Jasmine Paolini on Monday. A win there would equal Osaka’s best result at a WTA 1000 in the 15 months since she returned from maternity leave. She was a quarterfinalist last February in Doha.

The No. 98-ranked Baptiste was up a break, serving at 4-3 in the third set when Osaka converted her third break point. Baptiste actually served and volleyed on a second serve, but her volley went wide -- and it was level.

After holding at love, Osaka broke Baptiste for the fifth time. The match officially required 2 hours, 59 minutes (and 57 seconds) -- the longest women’s match of the tournament and third -longest in a 2025 WTA 1000.

Osaka finished with 13 aces. With Baptiste’s nine aces, the two combined for 22 aces -- the most in any women’s match here so far.

Paolini moves on

The day’s first result came early, with Paolini advancing to the Round of 16, when Ons Jabeur, trailing 4-3, retired with a left leg injury.

“She’s such a great person and to see her injured on the court,” Paolini said afterward. “Hope she’s going to be back soon.”

This was Paolini’s first win over a Top 30 player after five consecutive losses. Last year, the diminutive Italian was a revelation, reaching the finals at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Everything was a pleasant surprise for her -- this year that’s not the case.

“In Miami it is,” she said, laughing. “Happy to be in the fourth round -- never won two matches here.”

The third could be a far greater test. Paolini know what to expect, even though she’s never played or practiced with her.

“I think a fast match,” Paolini said of Osaka. “I’m going to expect big serve, big return and big shots, of course. I think I have to stay there every point, be solid and consistent. Not going to be easy because she’s playing so fast.”