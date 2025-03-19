MIAMI -- Naomi Osaka’s excellent adventure at the Miami Open continued Saturday as she defeated wild card Hailey Baptiste 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-4. It was her third match win here, equaling a career best, and sets up a tantalizing Round of 16 matchup.

For the first time this season, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion will face a Top 10 player when she meets No. 6-seed Jasmine Paolini on Monday.  A win there would equal Osaka’s best result at a WTA 1000 in the 15 months since she returned from maternity leave. She was a quarterfinalist last February in Doha.

The No. 98-ranked Baptiste was up a break, serving at 4-3 in the third set when Osaka converted her third break point. Baptiste actually served and volleyed on a second serve, but her volley went wide -- and it was level.

After holding at love, Osaka broke Baptiste for the fifth time. The match officially required 2 hours, 59 minutes (and 57 seconds) -- the longest women’s match of the tournament and third -longest in a 2025 WTA 1000.

Osaka finished with 13 aces. With Baptiste’s nine aces, the two combined for 22 aces -- the most in any women’s match here so far.

Must See

Paolini moves on

The day’s first result came early, with Paolini advancing to the Round of 16, when Ons Jabeur, trailing 4-3, retired with a left leg injury.

“She’s such a great person and to see her injured on the court,” Paolini said afterward. “Hope she’s going to be back soon.”

This was Paolini’s first win over a Top 30 player after five consecutive losses. Last year, the diminutive Italian was a revelation, reaching the finals at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Everything was a pleasant surprise for her -- this year that’s not the case.

“In Miami it is,” she said, laughing. “Happy to be in the fourth round -- never won two matches here.”

The third could be a far greater test. Paolini know what to expect, even though she’s never played or practiced with her.

“I think a fast match,” Paolini said of Osaka. “I’m going to expect big serve, big return and big shots, of course. I think I have to stay there every point, be solid and consistent. Not going to be easy because she’s playing so fast.”

 