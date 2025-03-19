No. 6 seed Anca Todoni claimed the third WTA 125 title of her career with a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Leyre Romero Gormaz in the Megasaray Hotels Open Antalya 1 final, sealing victory in 1 hour and 26 minutes.

The 20-year-old Romanian had previously lifted two WTA 125 trophies in 2024, in Bari in June and in Santa Cruz in October. All three of her titles at this level have come on clay courts.

Todoni, who made her Top 100 debut this week at No. 100, has got her 2025 season back on track with the title run. The big-hitting Romanian enjoyed a promising Australian swing, winning her first WTA 500 main-draw match in Brisbane as a qualifier and following that by qualifying for her second Grand Slam main draw at the Australian Open. However, she won just one of her next five matches, falling in the qualifying rounds of Linz, Cluj-Napoca, Merida and Indian Wells.

When Todoni went down a set to Panna Udvardy in her Antalya first round, her poor run of form seemed on course to continue. But she battled back in that match to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, then again in the quarterfinals to take out No. 3 seed Arantxa Rus 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2. In the final, Todoni's powerful serve came to the fore -- she landed 67% of her first deliveries and won 71% of those points -- and was backed up by controlled baseline aggression.

No. 157-ranked Romero Gormaz enjoyed a strong run to her first WTA 125 final. The 22-year-old Spaniard ousted No. 8 seed Wei Sijia 6-4, 6-4 in the first round, then came through a tough draw of up-and-coming youngsters Ella Seidel and Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, followed by a battling 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Maja Chwalinska in the semifinals.

Former No. 42 Clara Burel returned to action after a three-month layoff in Antalya. Playing the first tournament of her season, the Frenchwoman defeated No. 7 seed Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 in the first round and went on to the semifinals, where she was forced to retire trailing Todoni 6-2, 3-2 due to a low back injury.

The top two seeds both crashed out in the first round of the tournament. No. 1 Emiliana Arango fell from a set and a break up to Chloe Paquet 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, while Veronika Erjavec upset No. 2 Diane Parry 7-5, 6-4.

Chwalinska made up for her singles semifinal loss by claiming the doubles title alongside Anastasia Detiuc, defeating Jesika Maleckova and Miriam Skoch 4-6, 6-3, [10-2] in the final. It was the Polish-Czech pair's second trophy together -- they also won last year's Stare Splavy ITF W75 event -- but first at WTA 125 level. Overall, it was Chwalinska's third WTA 125 doubles title (following Buenos Aires and Florianopolis in 2024) and Detiuc's second (following Parma 2022).