World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka added another hard-court title to her legacy of excellence on the surface on Saturday. Sabalenka captured the Miami Open presented by Itaú title for the first time with a 7-5, 6-2 win over No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the final.

In a rematch of last year's US Open final, Sabalenka took 1 hour and 28 minutes to best the American and capture the crown. Despite some very close sets between the two of late, Sabalenka has extended her head-to-head lead over Pegula to 7-2.

Boosting her numbers: Sabalenka is now up to eight WTA 1000 singles titles in her career, equaling Maria Sharapova's total. The only players ahead of her in WTA 1000 titles, dating back to the creation of that tier in 2009, are Serena Williams (13), Victoria Azarenka (10), Iga Swiatek (10), Simona Halep (9) and Petra Kvitova (9).

Overall, Sabalenka won her 19th Hologic WTA Tour singles title by triumphing in Miami. 17 of her 19 titles have come on her beloved hard court, including all three of her Grand Slam singles titles -- the 2023 Australian Open, the 2024 Australian Open and the 2024 US Open.

But surprisingly, before today, Sabalenka had never won either of the hard-court titles which comprise March's prestigious Sunshine Double. She is a two-time runner-up at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells (including earlier this month) and had never reached a Miami Open final until this week. Now, Sabalenka is the Miami Open champion at last.

Match moments: Sabalenka saw an early advantage slip away on Saturday as Pegula reeled off three straight games to lead 3-2. But the back-and-forth first set continued with Sabalenka dominating the next three games to serve for the set at 5-3.

There was another twist as Pegula pulled back on serve, but at 6-5, Sabalenka pulled off her most commanding game yet. The World No. 1 slammed three consecutive winners to garner triple set point, then fired another overwhelming forehand to close out the set with a love break.

Each player had 16 unforced errors in the opener, but Sabalenka’s 16 winners doubled Pegula’s eight. It was the fourth consecutive set Pegula lost to Sabalenka 7-5 in their rivalry.

The 2-1 game proved to be the critical juncture in the second set. Pegula fought back from 0-40 down to deuce, but Sabalenka cracked forehand winners on the next two points to get the break for 3-1 after all. The top seed eased home from there to hoist the trophy.

