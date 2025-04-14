Ekaterina Alexandrova continued her 2025 surge with a 6-3, 6-2 upset of No. 6 seed Mirra Andreeva in just 65 minutes to reach the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix quarterfinals.

Stuttgart: Draws | Scores | Order of play

The result was Alexandrova's fourth Top 10 win of the season already, and 18th in total. She has only notched more Top 10 wins in a single season once before, with five in 2021 -- a tally it took her until the autumn to reach. The World No. 22 collected her fifth Hologic WTA Tour title in Linz in February, and has followed it up with semifinal showings in Doha and Charleston.

In a first-time meeting with Andreeva, it was the 17-year-old Dubai and Indian Wells champion who got off to the brighter start. Andreeva found a brace of her signature down-the-line winners to break in the opening game. However, a double fault gifted the break back immediately, and thereafter Alexandrova took control with her big-serving power game.

The 30-year-old fired 19 winners, including eight aces, to Andreeva's 11. Meanwhile, Andreeva struggled to find her first serve, landing only 48% of them, and leaked 24 unforced errors in total.

"Before the match I was preparing myself for a really difficult match, and some of it was really difficult, despite the score," said Alexandrova afterwards. She will next face either No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula or Magdalena Frech in the last eight.

More to come...