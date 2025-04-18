Anastasija Sevastova's comeback from maternity leave hasn't been marked by much good fortune.

The Latvian former No. 11 gave birth to daughter Alexandra in December 2022, and returned to the circuit in November the following year after a 22-month hiatus. She reached the quarterfinals in her first four tournaments back -- two WTA 125 events in 2023, then Cluj-Napoca and Austin in early 2024. But in the last of those, she injured her ACL -- and her comeback seemed to be over before it had even begun properly.

After another 14-month layoff and unranked once more, Sevastova resumed her career again at an ITF W75 event in Koper, Slovenia last week, making the second round. But on her return to the main tour at the Mutua Madrid Open this week, there was another dose of bad luck. She drew Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in her opener -- an opponent who had been her kryptonite for over a decade. Pavlyuchenkova had won all eight of their meetings between 2010 and 2021, and conceded just two sets to Sevastova in that period.

But in a match between former Madrid semifinalists -- Sevastova in 2017, Pavlyuchenkova in 2021 -- it was the 35-year-old mother who edged it in two narrowly-contested sets. Sevastova's signature drop shot -- often struck from out of nowhere, and from extreme defensive positions -- was on fine form, though Pavlyuchenkova frequently showed off her finesse on the stroke as well.

Extended game tussles were common: Sevastova came through a four-deuce hold in the very first game, and broke Pavlyuchenkova for 2-0 in the second set after seven deuces. Pavlyuchenkova won the most remarkable of those mini-marathons, staving off eight break points and navigating 12 deuces to level at 2-2 in the second set, but ultimately it was Sevastova who came through, sealing victory with a fine lob.

Sevastova will next take on No. 23 seed Jelena Ostapenko, last week's champion in Stuttgart, in a cross-generational all-Latvian encounter. They have played twice previously, most recently at Stuttgart 2019, with Sevastova winning both times.

Bencic through on daughter Bella's birthday, Kvitova falls to Volynets

There were mixed fortunes for two other returning mothers in action on Day 2 of Madrid. It was a special day for Belinda Bencic -- her daughter Bella's first birthday -- and the Swiss player celebrated it with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sonmez in exactly an hour. Bencic, who returned from maternity leave last October, has already won a title -- in Abu Dhabi in February -- and is already ranked No. 42. She will next face No. 20 seed Clara Tauson.

However, three-time Madrid champion Petra Kvitova was unable to find the magic of her title runs in the Spanish capital, falling to Katie Volynets 6-4, 6-0. The 35-year-old Czech overpowered Volynets at the start of the match, but from 4-1 up in the first set lost the next 11 games in a row. Kvitova, who returned from maternity leave in February, is now 0-4 since coming back. Volynets moves on to face No. 13 seed Diana Shnaider.