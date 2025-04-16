The year's first clay-court WTA 1000 event starts imminently, when the Hologic WTA Tour's top players head to the Spanish capital for the Mutua Madrid Open.

As it has in the past, Madrid has a stellar field lined up for its 16th edition as one of the top-tier events on the calendar. 49 of the world's Top 50 players will be in the hunt for the singles trophy at the Caja Magica.

Main-draw action in Madrid kicks off on Tuesday, April 22, leading to a singles final on Saturday, May 3 and a doubles final on Sunday, May 4. The singles champion will pick up nearly one million Euros and 1000 precious ranking points.

Here are the key facts surrounding the first of two WTA 1000 clay-court events over the next month (and keep this article flagged for updates as the tournament gets closer):

Main-Draw Start Date: Tuesday, April 22

Singles Final: Saturday, May 3, not before 5:30 p.m.

Doubles Final: Sunday, May 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Qualifying Dates: Monday, April 21 and Tuesday, April 22

Main-Draw Ceremony: Sunday, April 20 at 6:00 pm

Singles Main-Draw Size: 96 players (including 12 qualifiers and 8 wild cards); first-round byes for the 32 seeds

Doubles Main-Draw Size: 32 teams

Time Zone: Central European Summer Time (BST +1, EST +6)

Tournament Ball: Dunlop Fort Clay Court

Ranking points and prize money

First round: 10 points | €20,820

Second round: 35 points | €30,895

Third round: 65 points | €52,925

Round of 16: 120 points | €90,445

Quarterfinals: 215 points | €165,670

Semifinals: 390 points | €291,040

Finalist: 650 points | €523,870

Champion: 1000 points | €985,030

Champions Reel: How Iga Swiatek won Madrid 2024

And here are some key storylines to watch for in Madrid:

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who has mastered the hard courts on tour, has won only two clay-court titles thus far. The good news for Sabalenka is that they have both come in Madrid. She defeated the World No. 1 for both of those titles as well: Ashleigh Barty in 2021 and Iga Swiatek in 2023. Her record in Madrid is 17-4.

If Sabalenka hoists the trophy again, she will tie the record for the most Madrid titles. Petra Kvitova has won this title three times, in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek comes in as the defending champion and boasts a 13-2 record in Madrid. Last year, Swiatek won her first Madrid title, handing Sabalenka her first loss in a Madrid final. Naturally, Swiatek had to go down to the wire to topple Sabalenka in a classic final, saving three championship points before winning in a third-set tiebreak.

Three Americans will round out the Top 5 seeds: No. 3 Jessica Pegula, No. 4 Coco Gauff and No. 5 Madison Keys. Of the three, Pegula has gone the deepest in Madrid -- she made her first career WTA 1000 final here in 2022, finishing runner-up to Ons Jabeur.

As for record-holding three-time champion Kvitova, she is entered in the main draw on her special ranking, following her return from maternity leave. The Czech is aiming for the first match-win of her comeback after opening losses in Austin, Indian Wells and Miami -- and one of her happiest hunting grounds might propel her to a victory.

Spain has a Top 10 player entered in the field this year: World No. 9 Paula Badosa, who reached the Madrid semifinals as a wild card in 2021. However, fitness could be an issue for Badosa, who has been struggling with a back injury that caused her to withdraw from the Miami Round of 16 and miss Indian Wells, Charleston and Stuttgart.

Sabalenka, Swiatek, Jabeur and Kvitova are the former champions entered in this year's main draw. But the inaugural Madrid champion will also likely be on site: former World No. 1 Dinara Safina, the 2009 titlist, has started coaching World No. 13 Diana Shnaider.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Mutua Madrid Open gets closer!