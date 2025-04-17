Jasmine Paolini and Katie Boulter may have split four previous meetings down the middle with two wins apiece, but in their first clay-court encounter there was little doubt as to who was superior on the red dirt. No. 6 seed Paolini needed exactly an hour to advance 6-1, 6-2 to the Mutua Madrid Open third round.

Paolini, who reached her first major final at Roland Garros last year, raced out of the blocks, firing five clean winners to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Boulter, whose first-round defeat of Katerina Siniakova on Tuesday had been the first tour-level clay victory of her career, managed to play a superb rally to break back, ending with a backhand winner of her own.

But that was the best Boulter would produce all match. Paolini raced through the next nine games without so much as facing game point, delivering a succession of heavy forehands and deft drop shots that exposed Boulter's movement. In the second set, she conceded just four points in the first five games. The Briton was increasingly unable to control her strokes, racking up 21 unforced errors in total.

At 5-0 up, Paolini had a brief lapse with a pair of double faults, while Boulter managed to find the court sufficiently to get two games on the board. It wasn't enough; the Italian served out the match with a minimum of fuss the second time round. Paolini, whose career-best Madrid result to date was a fourth-round run last year, will bid to repeat that against either No. 29 seed Magda Linette or Maria Sakkari.

