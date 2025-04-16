Marta Kostyuk broke new ground at the Mutua Madrid Open on Friday with a three-set win over 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu -- just her second main-draw match win in seven played at the tournament.

The Ukrainian came into this year's fortnight in the Spanish capital with just one win in six career matches at the tournament, and three consecutive defeats in the second round. But a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 victory over the 2021 US Open champion put the No. 24 seed into Round 3 for the first time, where she will face Veronika Kudermetova for a spot in the last 16.

Kostyuk also overcame not just Raducanu, who won her first outdoor clay-court victory in three years in the first round, but her own body. After capturing the first set, the Ukrainian received a medical timeout to treat an apparent wrist problem, but shook off any lingering concerns in what what ultimately 2 hours and 17 minutes on court.

Read on for more numbers of note from Kostyuk's win.

2: Kostyuk has now beaten Raducanu twice in three previous meetings, and exacted revenge for their last meeting -- which, coincidentally, also came in Madrid in the second round. In 2022, Raducanu was a 6-2, 6-1 winner over Kostyuk when the Brit was the tournament's No. 9 seed.

3: Kostyuk's victory ensures that three Ukrainians will be in the third round. No. 17 seed Elina Svitolina, who like Kostyuk came into the tournament with a losing career record in Madrid, was also a winner on Friday over Great Britain's Sonay Kartal, 6-3, 6-1. The pair followed qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva, who was a 7-6(5), 6-4 winner over lucky loser Elisabetta Cocciaretto after No. 12 seed Karolina Muchova withdrew due to illness.

4: Raducanu won four straight games to extend the match in the second set, and Kostyuk returned the favor to win the contest in the decider. In all three sets, the player who won it started with a 2-0 lead, only to be pegged level before pulling away. In set one, Raducanu came from 3-1 down before Kostyuk won three of the last four games.

11: In all, there were 11 breaks of serve -- Kostyuk won six of 16 chances against Raducanu, while the Brit won five of her seven chances.

To keep her deepest-ever Madrid run going, Kostyuk will next have to beat Veronika Kudermetova for the first time -- though the two have not played since 2021. The former Top 10 player was a three-set winner over Spanish lucky loser Cristina Bucsa in Round 2, saving a match point in her 4-6, 7-6(1), 7-5 comeback effort.