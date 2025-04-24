MADRID -- Maria Sakkari upset No. 6 seed Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 at the Mutua Madrid Open to advance to the Round of 16.

Paolini was one of two Top 10 top seeds to fall Sunday to an unseeded player, as No. 3 Jessica Pegula later lost 6-3, 6-2 to Moyuka Uchijima. It was the first career Top 10 win for the Japanese player after going 0-6 -- and her first against a Top 25 player, ending a 0-for-9 streak.

Sakkari, too, ended a string of futility against Top 10 players (0-8), going back to last year’s BNP Paribas Open, and leveled her record against those elite players on clay to 6-6.

In what has been a difficult season for the former Top 10 player, by ranking it was Sakkari’s best victory of the year. This is her first Round of 16 at a WTA 1000 since last year’s Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome.

Sakkari has now won three consecutive matches and will face the winner of the night match between No. 10 Elena Rybakina and No. 17 Elina Svitolina on Tuesday.

Paolini was looking to reach the fourth round in her fifth consecutive WTA 1000 event of 2025.

Sakkari had six aces and was broken only once. Meanwhile, she broke Paolini’s serve six times.

Uchijima stuns No. 3 Pegula in Madrid for first Top 25 win

Pegula came into the match having won seven of eight matches this year on clay, including the recent title in Charleston, and was looking to post her 28th win of the season, which would have been a WTA Tour high. But the first meeting with Uchijima did not go as expected.

Uchijima broke her serve five times, while saving five of seven. She’ll meet the winner of the late match between No. 14 Daria Kasatkina and No. 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova on Tuesday.