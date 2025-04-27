As part of the ongoing Mutua Madrid Open, WTA stars Ons Jabeur, Camila Osorio, Demi Schuurs, Luisa Stefani and Beatriz Haddad Maia paid a visit to Real Madrid City this week.

The players were welcomed by members of the Real Madrid women’s team -- Athenea del Castillo, Caroline Weir, Rikke Møller Jensen, Linda Caicedo and Antonia Silva -- ahead of a training session.

The two groups exchanged gifts and shared a moment to celebrate the crossover between football and tennis during one of the sport’s biggest combined events. Highlights from the visit are below.

The 2025 Mutua Madrid Open runs through May 4 at the Caja Magica.