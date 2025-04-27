The Internationaux de Strasbourg announced its main-draw entry list this week. Seven of the Top 20 players in the PIF WTA Rankings are scheduled to compete for the last WTA 500 title of this year's clay-court season.

Two-time champion Elina Svitolina is among that group. She will attempt to become the first three-time Strasbourg champion since Anabel Medina Garrigues won the event for a third time in 2008.

Ukraine's Svitolina is having an incredible clay-court swing in 2025. She has won her first nine WTA Tour matches on the surface this year. This week, Svitolina made the Madrid semifinals -- her first WTA 1000 semifinal since 2021.

The 2023 Strasbourg edition was Svitolina's first WTA title after she returned from maternity leave earlier that year. She also won the Strasbourg title in 2020.

Another former Strasbourg titlist currently on the main-draw entry list is reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, who won her first WTA singles title here in 2021. Two weeks later, she won her first Grand Slam singles title at 2021 Roland Garros.

The Top 10 players entered in Strasbourg are World No. 9 Paula Badosa and No. 10 Emma Navarro. Along with Svitolina and Krejcikova, the other Top 20 players entered are Daria Kasatkina, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Liudmila Samsonova.

The 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is also on the main-draw entry list, as are former Grand Slam finalists Danielle Collins and Leylah Fernandez.

Wild cards for the event will be announced ahead of the start date. Main-draw play in Strasbourg begins on Sunday, May 18.

You can view the entire main-draw entry list on the Internationaux de Strasbourg tournament website here!