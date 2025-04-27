Aryna Sabalenka is officially a triple threat in Madrid, although it did not come without a battle.

World No. 1 Sabalenka won her third Mutua Madrid Open title with a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6(3) victory over No. 4 seed Coco Gauff in Saturday's WTA 1000 final.

Sabalenka staved off a second-set charge by Gauff, who was seeking her first title of the year and a possible return to the World No. 2 ranking. Sabalenka erased a set point at 5-4 on her way to a 1-hour and 39-minute victory.

Madrid: Draws | Scores | Order of play

Increasing totals: This marks Sabalenka's milestone 20th career Hologic WTA Tour singles title. She is also now tied for the most Mutua Madrid Open titles in women's singles; Petra Kvitova has also won this title thrice (2011, 2015 and 2018).

Sabalenka continues her pattern of winning this title in odd-numbered years during this decade. She beat then-World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty to claim the title in 2021, and took down another reigning No. 1, Iga Swiatek, in the 2023 final. Sabalenka nearly completed the hat trick last year but narrowly lost to Swiatek in last year's classic final.

Leading the field: World No. 1 Sabalenka picked up her tour-leading third title of the year in Madrid, after hoisting the trophy at Brisbane and the previous WTA 1000 event, Miami. Sabalenka is just the second player to win Miami and Madrid in the same season, joining Serena Williams in 2013.

Sabalenka is also well in front as this year's match-win leader at Hologic WTA Tour events. Saturday's victory over Gauff was her 31st match-win of 2025, and she is firmly in front of second-placed Jessica Pegula (27 match-wins in 2025).

Tale of the match: Gauff came into Saturday's final leading Sabalenka 5-4 in their head-to-head, including a win for the American in their only previous clay-court match at 2021 Rome.

But after Gauff toughed out a tricky opening hold, Sabalenka took control. Pulverizing second serves whenever she could, the World No. 1 won the next 17 points consecutively to build a dominant 4-1 lead.

Gauff got one break back and had a chance in Sabalenka's service game at 4-3 as well, but Sabalenka regrouped from a brief wobble and collected three games on the run to seal the one-set lead.

But that was merely a lead-in to a gripping second set. Gauff continued her improvement, putting more action on her shots and hitting heavier forehands, and she earned an early break, eventually serving for the set at 5-4.

That was a nail-biting game, where Sabalenka saw a 0-40 advantage slip away -- including one point where her racquet literally slipped out of her hands:

Runaway racquet: Sabalenka loses her stick but wins the title

In that tussle, Gauff came all the way back from triple break point down to set point.

But Sabalenka grinded through that game, converting her fifth break point to pull level at 5-5. Two games later, Sabalenka held her first championship point, but Gauff battled to set up a crucial tiebreak, as drizzle began to fall.

In the breaker, Sabalenka saw another lead dwindle from 3-0 to 3-3, but the top seed drew errors from Gauff to reclaim her edge and hold three more championship points at 6-3. A stirring clash unfortunately ended with Gauff's eighth double fault.

Sabalenka is now 6-0 against Top 10 players this season. Gauff did finish the final with four more winners than Sabalenka, but the American also had seven more unforced errors as Sabalenka narrowly triumphed.

More to come...