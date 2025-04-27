Next week, the Hologic WTA Tour continues the highlights of its clay-court swing with a second consecutive WTA 1000 event, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, Italy.

One of the most storied events on the calendar, the tournament in the Italian capital began in 1930 and will be celebrating its 82nd edition this year.

Rome: Draws | Scores | Order of play

As usual, a packed player field will be headed to the grounds of the Foro Italico to vie for the championship. Sixty-eight of the Top 70 players in the PIF WTA Rankings will be part of a 96-player singles draw.

The two-week event starts main-draw play on Tuesday, May 6, leading up to the singles final on Saturday, May 17 and the doubles final the following day. The singles champion will pocket over 877,000 Euros and 1000 ranking points.

Let's break down some of the key facts arounf the next top-tier event on the schedule:

Main-Draw Start Date: Tuesday, May 6

Singles Final: Saturday, May 17, not before 5 p.m.

Doubles Final: Sunday, May 18 at 12 p.m.

Qualifying Dates: Monday, May 5 and Tuesday, May 6

Main-Draw Ceremony: Monday, May 5 at 11 a.m.

Singles Main-Draw Size: 96 players (including 12 qualifiers and 8 wild cards); first-round byes for the 32 seeds

Doubles Main-Draw Size: 32 teams

Time Zone: Central European Summer Time (BST +1, EST +6)

Tournament Ball: Dunlop Fort Clay Court

Ranking points and prize money

First round: 10 points | €13,150

Second round: 35 points | €21,215

Third round: 65 points | €38,313

Round of 16: 120 points | €66,110

Quarterfinals: 215 points | €124,700

Semifinals: 390 points | €240,380

Finalist: 650 points | €456,735

Champion: 1000 points | €877,390

Champions Reel: How Iga Swiatek won Rome 2024

Some notable storylines to keep an eye on in Rome: