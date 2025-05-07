All-new WTAtennis.com delivers immersive experience for tennis fans

The WTA has launched a revamped WTAtennis.com with a new design focused on storytelling, player-centric content and real-time match data. The site aims to be the premier digital destination for women's tennis, offering dynamic tournament pages, enhanced player profiles and improved infrastructure for commercial growth.

The WTA has unveiled a redesigned WTAtennis.com, featuring a bold new design, a richer user interface and an expanded focus on storytelling that brings fans closer to the action.

The site now embodies the WTA’s new brand, launched earlier this year and is built to serve as the premier digital destination for women’s tennis, connecting fans, players, tournaments and partners, with a number of additional improvements and features still to come.

Reflecting the WTA’s position as a leader in sports and entertainment, the site goes beyond scores and schedules to put players front and center through immersive video, compelling content formats and storytelling that speaks to both passionate and casual fans. In addition, fans are able to explore the Hologic WTA Tour through a seamless experience of real-time match data, dynamic player profiles and head-to-head comparisons, all easily discoverable and elegantly presented.

The relaunch also introduces critical infrastructure enhancements, improving reliability, speed and discoverability, to help position WTAtennis.com as a more powerful driver of commercial growth.

WTA Ventures CEO Marina Storti explained the WTA’s ambitions for the new site: “From the outset, we wanted to create a new online home for the WTA that reflects and amplifies our new brand and provides a more powerful platform for commercial growth.

"The new WTAtennis.com offers engaging new ways to celebrate our players and tournaments, doing so through a combination of rich data and video-first editorial content, to tell the stories which make women’s tennis so compelling. We hope that fans around the world will enjoy the dynamic and immersive experience, and we will be adding even more features and content through the rest of the season and beyond.”

Key features of the new site include: