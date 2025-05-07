All-new WTAtennis.com delivers immersive experience for tennis fans
The WTA has unveiled a redesigned WTAtennis.com, featuring a bold new design, a richer user interface and an expanded focus on storytelling that brings fans closer to the action.
The site now embodies the WTA’s new brand, launched earlier this year and is built to serve as the premier digital destination for women’s tennis, connecting fans, players, tournaments and partners, with a number of additional improvements and features still to come.
Reflecting the WTA’s position as a leader in sports and entertainment, the site goes beyond scores and schedules to put players front and center through immersive video, compelling content formats and storytelling that speaks to both passionate and casual fans. In addition, fans are able to explore the Hologic WTA Tour through a seamless experience of real-time match data, dynamic player profiles and head-to-head comparisons, all easily discoverable and elegantly presented.
The relaunch also introduces critical infrastructure enhancements, improving reliability, speed and discoverability, to help position WTAtennis.com as a more powerful driver of commercial growth.
WTA Ventures CEO Marina Storti explained the WTA’s ambitions for the new site: “From the outset, we wanted to create a new online home for the WTA that reflects and amplifies our new brand and provides a more powerful platform for commercial growth.
"The new WTAtennis.com offers engaging new ways to celebrate our players and tournaments, doing so through a combination of rich data and video-first editorial content, to tell the stories which make women’s tennis so compelling. We hope that fans around the world will enjoy the dynamic and immersive experience, and we will be adding even more features and content through the rest of the season and beyond.”
Key features of the new site include:
- Dynamic tournament pages that adjust across each stage of an event -- before, during and after -- making it easier for fans to follow the action and discover new content along the way
- New home for live scores and match center pages, making it easier for fans to follow the action
- Expanded video section offering new storytelling formats and easier navigation, helping fans quickly find and watch the content they desire
- Player acceptance lists are now updated in advance, giving fans a clearer view of who’s expected to compete and where, well ahead of first ball
- Enhanced player profiles allowing fans to find out more about WTA athletes’ personalities and achievements, a head-to-head section showcasing rivalries across the Hologic WTA Tour and PIF WTA Rankings that showcase the movers and shakers each week throughout the season