Strasbourg draw: Pegula tops field; Raducanu faces Kasatkina

The Internationaux de Strasbourg draw is set. Top seed Jessica Pegula and four Grand Slam champions are in the mix at the year's last WTA 500 clay-court event.

The main draw for the year's final WTA 500 clay-court event, the Internationaux de Strasbourg, was revealed on Saturday.

World No. 4 Jessica Pegula is the top seed of the marquee field, which also includes Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu, Elena Rybakina, Barbora Krejcikova and Sofia Kenin.

Just ahead of Roland Garros, the year's second Grand Slam, Strasbourg play begins on Sunday, May 18 and runs through the finals on Saturday, May 24.

The Top 4 seeds have first-round byes in the 28-player main draw.

Here is a quick breakdown of the main draw highlights:

First quarter

Fourth-ranked Jessica Pegula comes in as the No. 1 seed and one of the winningest players on tour this year. She has won the second-most WTA main-draw matches in 2025 -- her 28 victories only trail Aryna Sabalenka's 34.

After her bye, Pegula will face either Anna Kalinskaya or a qualifier. Pegula is 0-2 in Strasbourg, having lost in the first round in 2019 and 2021.

At the other side of this quarter, No. 6 seed Daria Kasatkina will face wild card Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion. Kasatkina heads into that meeting 3-0 against Raducanu.

The winner of that match will play the winner of an all-American clash between 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and last year's Strasbourg runner-up Danielle Collins. Collins made the 2024 Strasbourg final before losing to Madison Keys.

Second quarter

One of the three Top 10 players in the field, World No. 10 Paula Badosa leads this quarter as the No. 3 seed. Badosa will be making her Strasbourg debut.

Badosa will face either Alizé Cornet or a qualifier in the second round. Wild card Cornet is back on tour after a year-long retirement, and this will be her first event on home soil since her return last month.

Liudmila Samsonova is the other seed in this quarter, and she will face Linda Noskova in the first round.

Third quarter

Elena Rybakina heads this quarter as the No. 4 seed and will face Wang Xinyu or a qualifier in the second round. 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina was a Strasbourg finalist in 2020 before falling in the final to Elina Svitolina.

At the other end of this quarter is No. 7 seed Barbora Krejcikova, who will play her first match of the year after injuries kept her off court all season. The reigning Wimbledon champion brings a 3-0 head-to-head record into her first round vs. Magda Linette.

Krejcikova won her first WTA singles title at Strasbourg in 2021 -- then won her first Grand Slam singles title two weeks later at 2021 Roland Garros.

Fourth quarter

Two-time Strasbourg champion Elina Svitolina was here as the No. 5 seed, but she withdrew from the draw due to a lower back injury.

Beatriz Haddad Maia slots into her spot in the draw as the No. 9 seed. World No. 22 Haddad Maia has a tough first-round match against No. 23 Clara Tauson, who is now the highest-ranked unseeded player in the draw.

World No. 9 Emma Navarro sits at the bottom of the draw as the No. 2 seed. A Strasbourg quarterfinalist in 2023, Navarro will face either Magdalena Frech or a qualifier in the second round.