Hibino saves match point, ousts Andreescu in Roland Garos qualifying
Japan's Nao Hibino ended No. 17 seed Bianca Andreescu's return to Roland Garros qualifying after pulling off a remarkable second-round comeback to win 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 in 2 hours and 31 minutes. Hibino saved one match point trailing 5-3 in the second set.
Andreescu had opened her qualifying campaign with the first 6-0, 6-0 win of her career over Yao Xinxin. She picked up where she left off in a dominant first set against Hibino, carving a series of winning drop shots and deploying fine variety from the baseline. No. 200-ranked Hibino found some form to take a 3-1 lead in the second set, but Andreescu responded by powering through the next four games in a row to reach the brink of victory.
However, Hibino fired an inside-in forehand winner from deep beyond the baseline to save match point, and from that point on began to deliver some brilliant all-court tennis to turn the match in her favor. The former No. 56 and three-time WTA titlist began to read Andreescu's game and come up with answers for everything: flat counter-punching from the baseline to wrong-foot the Canadian, canny net approaches to cut off volleys and her own deft counter-drop shots.
Hibino played a magnificent return game to break Andreescu for 5-5, then from 5-2 down in the tiebreak reeled off five straight points to level the match. A pair of Andreescu forehand errors opened the door, but at 5-5 in the tiebreak, Hibino stepped up with a pair of superb backhand winners to snatch the set.
A barnburner of a third set saw Hibino capture the only break for 3-2 as Andreescu sent a backhand wide. Both players ended the match with positive ratios of winners to unforced errors -- Hibino tallying 30 to 24, and Andreescu 43 to 33. Hibino will next bid for a place in her seventh Roland Garros main draw against No. 12 seed Ella Seidel, who defeated Panna Udvardy 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
More to come...