2025 Wimbledon entries: Sabalenka, Gauff seek first SW19 crown

The main-draw entry list for Wimbledon 2025 is out, led by World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and World No. 2 Coco Gauff and featuring the entirety of the Top 99 in the PIF WTA Rankings. Click here to view the full entry list.

Both Sabalenka and Gauff will be bidding for a first Wimbledon title. Sabalenka is a two-time semifinalist at The Championships (2021 and 2023), but had to miss last year's edition due to a shoulder injury. Gauff reached the last 16 as a 15-year-old qualifier in a star-making 2019 debut, but has yet to progress beyond that round.

Three former winners are on the entry list: defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova and 2022 champion Elena Rybakina. None are currently in the world's Top 10. A back injury sidelined Krejcikova for the first five months of the year, and she only returned to action this week in Strasbourg (falling to Magda Linette in her opener). Vondrousova missed the second half of 2024 due to a shoulder injury, and has not competed since February due to the same issue.

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova, who returned from maternity leave in February and is currently ranked No. 608, has not entered with her special ranking. The 2011 and 2014 winner will need a wild card to compete in the main draw.

In total, there are 12 Grand Slam champions with direct entry into the main draw. As well as Sabalenka, Gauff, Rybakina, Krejcikova and Vondrousova, the initial list features Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys, Jelena Ostapenko, Sofia Kenin, Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka. None have reached a Wimbledon final to date; Ostapenko and Azarenka are both former semifinalists at SW19. Two former Wimbledon finalists will bid to go one step further and lift their maiden major trophy -- Jasmine Paolini and Ons Jabeur.

Arantxa Rus, the World No. 99 in the rankings as of the week of May 20, is the last direct acceptance.

Five players have entered the main draw using special rankings:

Sorana Cirstea (No. 38)

Zhu Lin (No. 52)

Anastasija Sevastova (No. 68)

Caty McNally (No. 75)

Yanina Wickmayer (No. 96)

The first 15 alternates to the main draw in case of withdrawals are as follows:

1. Aoi Ito (JPN)

2. Erika Andreeva

3. Bianca Andreescu (CAN)

4. Alizé Cornet (FRA) (using a special ranking of No. 102)

5. Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)

6. Antonia Ruzic (CRO)

7. Diane Parry (FRA)

8. Kaja Juvan (SLO) (using a special ranking of No. 105)

9. Taylor Townsend (USA)

10. Aliaksandra Sasnovich

11. Rebecca Marino (CAN)

13. Wang Yafan (CHN)

14. Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA)

15. Oceane Dodin (FRA) (using a special ranking of No. 111)