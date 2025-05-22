Will Osaka wear a cherry blossom-inspired outfit for Roland Garros?

Naomi Osaka's Roland Garros outfit may be inspired by cherry blossoms, after she unveiled her custom Nike shoes that feature shades of pink and draw from French Baroque design. Osaka's custom outfits for Grand Slams showcase creativity and cultural influences, with flower themes planned for future events.

Flower power! Will Naomi Osaka's much-anticipated Roland Garros outfit be inspired by the cherry blossom?

Osaka revealed Tuesday that her sneaker muse for the clay-court major is the flower known as sakura in her native Japan. She gave her Instagram followers a first look at her signature Osaka GP Challenge 1 PRM Nike shoes in a light pink colorway, which Nike says features four branded shades -- Pink Foam, Pale Pink, Hyper Pink and Polarized Pink -- to create the theme, which also draws from French history.

"Spring is sakura season," Osaka wrote in the caption. "The girlies are gonna love this one."

"This special design is a luxurious take on an ornate bouquet from the French Baroque time period," the apparel-maker added on its website.

Osaka has been designing eye-catching custom outfits with Nike since 2019, and in April, she wrote on the social media app Threads that she was "treating every Grand Slam like the Met Gala" when it came to her future outfits -- getting fans excited for the creativity she no doubt has in store. She revisited some of her favorite 'fits in subsequent slides on her Instagram story -- her "super suits," inspired by her heritage, family and other interests -- and reiterated that she was sourcing different florals as inspiration for her big-stage outfits in 2025.

At the Australian Open, Osaka first revealed that blossoms would play a big part in her on-court fashion on major stages this season. Sunflower motifs were prominent on her outfit Down Under, as her black, white and gray clothes were brightened up by Osaka GP Challenge 1 PRM shoes -- in a fitting sundial yellow and brown colorway and with abstract sunflower details on the shoe tongues and bodice -- and she completed the look with sunflower clips weaved in her braided hair and sunflower earrings.

"The Australian Open's the happy Slam, so I thought it was really fitting for it to have a sunny theme," she noted, and teased more to come.

"Every Slam this year will have a flower-themed shoe. I think that's really cute."

Already spotted on the practice courts at Roland Garros, the former World No. 1 will fully unveil her spring threads when the main draw kicks off on May 25.