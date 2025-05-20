Clay-Court Power Rankings: The 15 best WTA performers heading into Roland Garros

The numbers are in: Swiatek remains the benchmark, but Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini have all made major clay-court moves in a reshuffled Top 15 heading into the season’s second Slam.

As Roland Garros approaches, we’ve refreshed our Clay-Court Power Rankings -- a data-backed look at who’s been best on the surface over the past five seasons. This updated “Clay Index” reflects a weighted calculation of clay-court performance:

100% of points earned on clay in 2025

100% of points earned on clay in 2024

75% of points from 2023

50% of points from 2022

25% of points from 2021

The result is a sharper picture of both form and longevity, showing not just who’s had the best spring, but who’s owned the surface across multiple seasons.

No. 1 by a landslide: Iga Swiatek

The clay queen remains in a league of her own. Swiatek tops the chart with an eye-popping index of 9336.75 -- nearly 4,000 points clear of her closest rival. Her supremacy is built on titles, consistency and an unmatched ability to win in Paris. Swiatek has won a clay-court title in each of the past five seasons, but for the first time in that stretch, she heads to Roland Garros without one.

Aryna Sabalenka: Clay consistency takes hold

Sabalenka holds firm at No. 2 with 5759.25 points, thanks to deep runs at key WTA 1000 events. She has yet to win Roland Garros, but her form on clay is trending up after winning the WTA 1000 title in Madrid.

Gauff and Paolini keep pace

Coco Gauff sits third with 4,322.75 points, buoyed by steady clay-court results over the past two seasons. She’s reached at least the quarterfinals 11 times on clay since 2021 -- behind only Swiatek and Sabalenka. Close behind, 2024 Roland Garros finalist Jasmine Paolini rises to No. 4 with 3,219.5 points, thanks in large part to her breakthrough title in Rome.

Jabeur edges Rybakina for fifth

A pair of 2024 Roland Garros quarterfinalists are next in line. Ons Jabeur narrowly holds the No. 5 spot over Elena Rybakina -- 2763.5 to 2675.75. Jabeur has reached five clay-court finals since 2021, but her most recent final came two years ago in Charleston. This season, Jabeur lost in the opening rounds at Madrid and Rome, but with back-to-back quarterfinals runs at Roland Garros, Jabeur has a proven track record of success on clay.

Names to Know in the Top 15

Jessica Pegula sits at No. 7 (2068.25), just ahead of teenager Mirra Andreeva (No. 8) and veteran Elina Svitolina (No. 9).

Madison Keys, Daria Kasatkina and Danielle Collins follow closely, each positioned just outside the Top 10.

Zheng Qinwen (No. 13), Jelena Ostapenko (No. 14) and Maria Sakkari (No. 15) round out the list with momentum and overall solid clay numbers.

The full Top 15 on clay, by Index Score:

Iga Swiatek: 9336.75 Aryna Sabalenka: 5759.25 Coco Gauff: 4322.75 Jasmine Paolini: 3219.5 Ons Jabeur: 2763.5 Elena Rybakina: 2675.75 Jessica Pegula: 2068.25 Mirra Andreeva: 2039.0 Elina Svitolina: 2022.0 Madison Keys: 1996.75 Daria Kasatkina: 1976.5 Danielle Collins: 1906.75 Zheng Qinwen: 1839 Jelena Ostapenko: 1651.5 Maria Sakkari: 1519.25

Most Wins on Clay Since 2021

While the Clay Index captures performance based on points earned, raw win totals offer a complementary snapshot of volume and reliability on the surface. No surprise: Swiatek leads the tour with 81 wins on clay since 2021, followed by Sabalenka (62) and Gauff (58). These three are not only consistent deep-round threats. They’ve also simply played and won more than anyone else on the dirt.

Here are the top WTA players in total clay-court wins over the past four seasons: