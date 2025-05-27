By the numbers: Gauff cruises in Roland Garros first round

Coco Gauff dominated her first-round match at Roland Garros, defeating Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-2 in just over an hour. Gauff remains undefeated in opening matches at the French Open, breaking Gadecki six times and winning 62% of points in her opponent's service games. Gadecki, ranked World No. 91, made 32 unforced errors in her main-draw debut.

World No. 2 Coco Gauff's quest for a first Roland Garros title kicked off with ease on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday, as the 2022 tournament finalist rolled to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Australia's Olivia Gadecki in just over an hour.

Gauff improved to 6-0 in opening matches at Roland Garros in her career with the win, her first-ever meeting against 23-year-old Gadecki, who cracked the Top 100 for the first time less than a year ago. She won the first three games of each set, and from 3-2 in the opener, won six straight games en route to the win.

Here are some other key numbers from Gauff's 21st career match win at Roland Garros, which is her highest win total at any of the four majors.

0: The French Open remains the only major in which Gauff has yet to lose in the first round. She is 6-0 in first-round matches in Paris in her career, and has lost just one set in those matches.

6: Gauff broke Gadecki in six of her eight service games.

7: The only measure not in Gauff's favor? Double faults. She hit seven, and Gadecki struck six.

32: World No. 91 Gadecki, making her Roland Garros main-draw debut and playing her just seventh career Grand Slam main-draw match, made 32 unforced errors.

62: Gauff won a higher percentage of points played in Gadecki's service games (62%) than she did in her own (60%).

More to come...