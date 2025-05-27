Azarenka posts historic 6-0, 6-0 win; faces fellow Slam champ Kenin next

At Roland Garros on Tuesday, Victoria Azarenka became the oldest woman in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam main-draw match 6-0, 6-0. Azarenka advanced to a second-round showdown with fellow Grand Slam champion Sofia Kenin, while another major champ, Marketa Vondrousova, won in her tour return.

A former World No. 1, Azarenka needed just 48 minutes to post a 6-0, 6-0 dismissal of Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer. Wickmayer was playing in her final Roland Garros and plans to retire after Wimbledon.

Two 35-year-old veterans, Azarenka and Wickmayer met for the first time on tour over 13 years ago, at 2012 Doha. Azarenka leads their head-to-head 3-0 (6-0 in sets).

With the victory, Azarenka becomes the oldest woman in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam main-draw singles match 6-0 6-0. She surpasses Venus Williams, who was also 35 (but slightly younger than Azarenka) when she beat Madison Brengle 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of 2015 Wimbledon.

It is Azarenka's second 6-0, 6-0 win at Roland Garros. She beat Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-0 at this tournament in 2008 -- 16 years and 363 days ago.

Since the year 2000, only Maria Sharapova and Kim Clijsters (six each) have won more women's singles Grand Slam matches with a 6-0 6-0 scoreline than Victoria Azarenka (five).

A two-time Australian Open champion (2012 and 2013), Azarenka's career-best showing at Roland Garros is a semifinal run in 2013.

Azarenka will now face her fellow Grand Slam champion Kenin in the second round. No. 31 seed Kenin of the United States continued her solid season with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Varvara Gracheva of France.

The encounter took place on Court Philippe-Chatrier, befitting Gracheva's status as the French No. 1. But World No. 72 Gracheva was unable to defend her fourth-round points from last year as Kenin prevailed in just 66 minutes.

Kenin has previously reached the final here, finishing as 2020 Roland Garros runner-up to Iga Swiatek. Earlier that year, Kenin won her first Grand Slam title at the 2020 Australian Open.

Former World No. 4 Kenin showed some of that top form on Tuesday, converting six of eight break points to oust Gracheva. Kenin has already reached a clay-court final this year, finishing runner-up to Jessica Pegula in Charleston.

Azarenka leads Kenin 2-1 in their head-to-head, and Azarenka won their only clay-court meeting at 2020 Rome. In fact, that Rome match was another 6-0, 6-0 win for Azarenka.

Meanwhile, Vondrousova of the Czech Republic also made the second round with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over qualifier Oksana Selekhmeteva.

Vondrousova reached her first Grand Slam final at 2019 Roland Garros as a teenager, finishing runner-up to Ashleigh Barty. The left-hander then became a Grand Slam champion in 2023 when she beat Ons Jabeur for the Wimbledon title.

The former World No. 6 Vondrousova, who has struggled with injuries on and off in her entire career, has missed the last few months of this season. She is playing her first event since Dubai in February.

Returning to tour, the Czech was down an early break in each set, but regrouped both times and moved into the second round in 1 hour and 22 minutes.

Vondrousova could have a rematch of her 2023 Wimbledon final victory in the next round -- she will face either Jabeur or No. 25 seed Magdalena Frech next.