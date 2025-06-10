Muchova’s one-handed backhand is more than a stopgap

A lingering wrist injury has sidelined her two-hander, but on the grass courts of London, Karolina Muchova is making her one-handed improvisation look more like a calculated tactic.

LONDON -- When Karolina Muchova stepped onto the courts at Roland Garros two weeks ago, ending her latest injury layoff, one element of her game stood out. Her signature sliced backhand, once used to vary pace, had become her sole option off that wing in a first-round loss to Alycia Parks.

It didn't work against Parks, but grass courts have proved more amenable to the strategy. Over two days at the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club in London, the No. 6 seed Muchova overcame qualifier Maddison Inglis 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4 in the first round.

Muchova has long been known for her full repertoire of shots -- and then some -- but the one-handed backhand is a recent addition she never intended to make. Rather, it's a temporary measure that has been forced on her by a troublesome left wrist, which kept her out of action between Miami and Roland Garros. Still in rehab and unable to hit a two-hander, she’s forging ahead with the one-hander anyway.

Owen Hammond/WTA

"I felt that not playing matches was more of a disadvantage for me," Muchova said. "But I was thinking on the grass it's actually pretty uncomfortable for others to play, and the slice is a great tactic. So I chose to fight with [a one-hander] and get experience from the match, and maybe even score some wins.

"I just love the game and I love to play -- I didn't want to miss out because of my left wrist. I'm just trying to figure out where to play, how to play tactically with this disadvantage."

Against Inglis, it’s fascinating to watch how Muchova finds ways to compensate while effectively playing with one hand tied behind her back. With her two-hander still off-limits, opponents naturally target that wing -- but she’s finding workarounds. In her first-round match, she used the slice not just to stay in points, but to create space and angles. Her footwork allowed her to run around the backhand and step into forehands, and her serve placement helped her avoid the kind of extended exchanges that might expose her limitations. "It's both ways," Muchova said, describing the mindset required to play through such a clear vulnerability. "I would be lying if I say I'm very positive. It's very frustrating. In my head, sometimes it's like, 'Damn, if only I could smash you with two hands now it would be way easier.' But I'm trying to leave that and focus on positive things. Looking into more tactics -- for sure the serve, especially on grass. [I'm focusing] on the placement, on the speed to get players in uncomfortable positions."

One of the positive thoughts Muchova has managed to find is that this year is still an improvement on last year. Right wrist surgery sidelined her for 10 months in 2023-24, and there was no hope of hitting a ball as she recovered. Now, at least she's able to play. But both issues are just the latest in a litany of injuries that she has endured: her abdominals, her ankle, her back.

Muchova sighs deeply when asked about a career in which she has seemed to be permanently on a new comeback trail. At this point, she has an attitude of fatalistic acceptance.

"I take it as it is," she said. "I don't want to say I'm unlucky. I don't know why -- I feel like I do a lot to prevent these things happening to my body, but they happens. I just try everything I can so it doesn't happen the next time, but so far there's always something."

Support from friends and family has been crucial, particularly fellow injury-prone compatriots Barbora Krejcikova and Marketa Vondrousova, who know better than anyone what Muchova has gone through. She trains at the same club as Vondrousova, I. ČLTK Prague, and jokes that they always run into each other rehabbing a new issue in the gym.

"One of us is always struggling with something, so we talk a lot," Muchova said. "They take it the same way. It is what it is. Something happens, you try to get healthy again, it's a shame but it's sport. It's a brutal sport so it can happen -- to someone more and someone less."

For now, Muchova is optimistic. The wrist is getting stronger every day, and she hopes that she'll be able to bring her two-hander back to match play in a week or two. But despite exploring as much non-invasive treatment as she can, if it doesn't stand up to the rigors of competition, Muchova says there is "no Plan B" that will avoid surgery.

But is there a Plan C? Muchova's next opponent at Queen's is Tatjana Maria, the former Wimbledon semifinalist who famously switched from a two-handed backhand to a one-hander during her first maternity leave. Could Muchova's brilliant hand skills enable her to do the same? It's not on the cards for now, but she has been giving the one-handed drive a go behind closed doors.

"I've done it here and there," she said with a smile. "I'm too shy to do it in a match, but in practice I hit pretty good ones. Who knows! I can't tell [if a one-hander will work long-term] as grass is so specific and I also didn't play many matches. If I play more, maybe then I can pull out even better one-handers. The goal is to get as many matches as I can -- and then, even with one hand, I can play really good against anyone."