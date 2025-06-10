WTA x Duke + Dexter unveil limited-edition womenswear collaboration

LONDON -- The WTA has teamed up with London-based fashion label DUKE + DEXTER to launch a limited-edition womenswear collection inspired by the timeless, retro aesthetic of tennis. This exclusive capsule -- featuring both footwear and apparel -- builds on DUKE + DEXTER’s reputation for refined vintage styling and marks the WTA’s first fashion collaboration since unveiling its refreshed brand identity earlier this year.

Dropping on the June 12, the collection launches just as some of the WTA’s top athletes take to the court in London for the HSBC Championships -- the first WTA tournament held at The Queen’s Club in over 50 years. The collection will be available in a strictly limited run at www.dukeanddexter.com and in person at Selfridges.

The WTA x D + D collection includes two standout pieces:

A custom edition of DUKE + DEXTER’s women’s penny loafer in contrasting off-white and black, designed in London. Each pair features hand-drawn artwork by D+D’s in-house artist, Jess — including two tennis balls and ‘Showtime’ scrawled across the vamp in bold blue script.

A ‘Courtside Edition’ track jacket in classic grey, inspired by vintage sportswear. Featuring WTA branding alongside D+D’s signature plus star, the custom all-over print nods to the WTA’s founding in London in 1973.

WTA athlete Priscilla Hon fronts the campaign, marking DUKE + DEXTER’s first-ever womenswear launch.

Sarah Swanson, Chief Brand Officer, WTA, said: “This year more than ever, tennis is at the centre of the cultural conversation with a distinctive style, attitude and a generation of players who are connecting with fans around the world. The WTA is a brand that was born from rebellion and, just like DUKE + DEXTER, we still love to do things a little bit differently and champion a sense of individuality. Our collaboration is a perfect way to mark the WTA’s return to London, celebrate the relationship between tennis and fashion, and reach out to new fans.”

Archie Hewlett, Founder of DUKE + DEXTER, said: "We’ve always had a love for heritage sportswear and the culture that surrounds it, so collaborating with the WTA - especially at such a landmark moment in their brand’s evolution - felt like a natural fit. It’s also an exciting opportunity for D+D to spotlight the rapidly growing women’s side of our brand. This collection is about capturing the energy, individuality, and enduring style that makes tennis so iconic, both on and off the court."

Commenting on the launch, Priscilla Hon said: “It’s really cool to be fronting this collaboration between the WTA and DUKE + DEXTER. I love that the WTA is pushing women’s tennis to new fans and new audiences with exciting collabs outside the sport in fashion and media. It’s exciting to be part of that moment.”