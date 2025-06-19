Barty announces birth of second child, daughter Jordan

Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty welcomed her second child, daughter Jordan, with husband Garry Kissick. The three-time major champion shared the news on Instagram, receiving well-wishes from fellow players.

"Welcome to the world, Jordan," the three-time major champion posted to Instagram on Sunday. The yawning newborn can be seen in the accompanying photo wearing a pom-pom hat, and a onesie embroidered with the phrase "Embrace your weird."

"You are loved unconditionally and we are so grateful to have you in our arms, gorgeous girl," Barty added.

The former World No. 1 and husband Garry Kissick are already the parents to son Hayden, who is soon to be 2 years old. The couple announced Barty's second pregnancy on Christmas Day.

Barty received congratulatory comments from many of her former peers on the Hologic WTA Tour including Caroline Garcia, Sloane Stephens and many fellow Australians.

"Congrats Ash and Garry. How exciting to welcome Jordan into your family," wrote 2011 US Open singles champion and current Australia Billie Jean King Cup captain Samantha Stosur, who announced her own pregnancy in April. "She’s a lucky girl."

Barty and Kissick, a professional golfer in Australia, married in 2022, just a few short months after her Australian Open victory on home soil -- her third and final Grand Slam win -- and her subsequent second and final retirement from professional tennis.

Barty spent 121 weeks as World No. 1 in her career, which ranks eighth all-time, and is approaching the fourth anniversary of her lone Wimbledon title next month. In 2021, she became the first Australian woman to win the singles title at the All England Club since Evonne Goolagong Caelwy in 1980.