Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber will soon be a mom of two.

The three-time Grand Slam singles champion announced this week that she's pregnant with her second child, less than a year after retiring from tennis.

In a post to her Instagram account, Kerber, 37, is seen hugging her soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter Liana, and making a heart shape with her hands over her abdomen.

"Counting down the days for someone special to arrive in our family," she wrote in the post's caption.

Kerber's happy news was received warmly by extended members of the Hologic WTA Tour family, including one-time rivals Dominika Cibulkova, Ana Ivanovic, Agnieszka Radwanska, Belinda Bencic and Monica Puig -- the last of whom recently announced she is expecting her first child.

After taking a sabbatical in 2023 to give birth to Liana, Kerber returned to tennis in 2024 for what became a farewell tour, eventually capping her career with a quarterfinal run at the Paris Olympic Games, where she was stopped in three thrilling sets by eventual gold medalist Zheng Qinwen.

"Whereas this might actually be the right decision, it will never feel that way," Kerber wrote on social media in announcing her retirement ahead of the Games. "Simply because I love the sport with all my heart and I’m thankful for the memories and opportunities it has given me."

Ranking No. 1 for 34 weeks in her career, Kerber won 14 career WTA singles titles, and also was a part of Germany's winning United Cup effort last year.