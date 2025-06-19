Social Buzz

'One of the greatest experiences': Shriver departs Vekic's team

1m read 19 Jun 2025 5h ago
Pam Shriver, Wimbledon 2024 (Getty)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Summary Generated By AI

Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver ends coaching partnership with Donna Vekic due to personal challenges. Shriver, 62, cited a tough year off-court. Vekic achieved career milestones under Shriver's guidance, reaching the Wimbledon semifinals and winning an Olympic silver medal.

highlights

Shnaider takes down Vekic in Berlin first round

02:49
Shnaider - 2025 Berlin 1R

International Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver has announced the end of her coaching relationship with World No. 22 Donna Vekic -- hailing the partnership as "one of the greatest experiences in 50-plus years in tennis."

Shriver, 62, says she's leaving Vekic -- for whom she has served as a coaching consultant since 2022 -- as a result of "a challenging year" off the court.

A resident of the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, Shriver was forced to evacuate her home during the series catastrophic wildfires that destroyed over 57,000 acres of land in California at the start of this year -- and even had many of her Grand Slam trophies stolen as she fled. (They were later returned.)

"it’s been a challenging year, therefore I need to lean even more into my community & my family’s wellbeing," Shriver wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

In addition to serving as a commentator for networks including ESPN and Tennis Channel, the 22-time Grand Slam doubles champion joined Vekic at the San Diego Open in the fall of 2022, and served as an advisor to Vekic first with coach Nikola Horvat, and then alongside Sascha Baijin, whom Vekic hired as coach before the start of this year. 

Must See

The Croat saw several milestone results with Shriver on her team.

Last year, Vekic had her career-best Grand Slam result with a run to the semifinals at Wimbledon, where she lost the longest semifinal in tournament history to Jasmine Paolini. Weeks later, she won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics -- upsetting Coco Gauff en route to the final before losing to Zheng Qinwen -- in what was a first for a Croatian woman.

WTA Staff

Summary Generated By AI

Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver ends coaching partnership with Donna Vekic due to personal challenges. Shriver, 62, cited a tough year off-court. Vekic achieved career milestones under Shriver's guidance, reaching the Wimbledon semifinals and winning an Olympic silver medal.

highlights

Shnaider takes down Vekic in Berlin first round

02:49
Shnaider - 2025 Berlin 1R

More To Explore

View All View All News
Social Buzz
Pam Shriver, Wimbledon 2024 (Getty)

'One of the greatest experiences': Shriver departs Vekic's team

1m read
5h ago
Social Buzz

Baby boom: Barty, Kerber welcome new additions

2m read
6h ago
Barty and Kerber, 2021 Wimbledon (Getty)
Match Reaction

World No. 1 Sabalenka's second-round match in Berlin suspended overnight

1m read
12h ago
Sabalenka - 2025 Berlin 2R
stats corner

Stat corner: Samsonova saves match points, ousts Pegula in Berlin champ clash

2m read
13h ago
Samsonova - 2025 Berlin 1R