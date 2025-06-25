The 2025 Grass-Court Power Rankings: Who’s delivering on turf?

With Wimbledon days away, here’s a look at the players stacking up wins and building momentum where it matters most.

As Wimbledon approaches, we’ve updated our Grass Index, a weighted formula measuring grass-court performance over the past five seasons. In a nutshell, it’s designed to highlight both recent form and sustained success on one of the tour’s most specialized surfaces:

100% of points from 2024 and 2025

75% from 2023

50% from 2022

25% from 2021

The result is a clearer picture of who’s produced on grass over time -- not just this season but across the full scope of the surface’s short window on tour.

Leading the field

Barbora Krejcikova: 2,304

The reigning Wimbledon champion sits atop the Grass Index after her 2024 title and consistent seasonal results. Her grass record since 2021 stands at 19–8, with ranking points weighted heavily by last year’s major breakthrough.

Marketa Vondrousova: 2,163

Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, returned to form this June with a title in Berlin -- her first since that title run at the All England Club.

Ons Jabeur: 1,856.25

No one has won more matches on grass since 2021 than Jabeur (36). A finalist at Wimbledon in both 2022 and 2023, she remains one of the most complete performers on the surface. Last week in Berlin, Jabeur reached the quarterfinals before falling to Vondrousova.

In the hunt

Donna Vekic: 1,652.75

A 2024 Wimbledon semifinalist, Vekic has quietly built a strong grass record (24–16 since 2021). She’s had consistent results in both tour-level and major events.

Elena Rybakina: 1,603.25

The 2022 Wimbledon champion has won 29 matches on grass since 2021 -- tied for second-most on tour. Her serve-first game remains a natural fit for the surface.

Jasmine Paolini: 1,525.5

Paolini reached the finals of both Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2024, a breakthrough stretch that significantly boosted her standing on all surfaces. She began her 2025 grass campaign with a loss in her opening match in Berlin, but started off strong this week in Bad Homburg.

Madison Keys: 1,418.5

With a 21–8 grass-court record since 2021, Keys owns one of the best win percentages on the surface. She’s been a steady threat on grass for most of her career and twice reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon (2015, 2023).

Aryna Sabalenka: 1,240

A semifinalist at Wimbledon in 2021 and 2023, Sabalenka added another Berlin semifinal this year. She remains a reliable late-round threat despite not having a grass title.

Consistent contributors

Daria Kasatkina: 1,186.5

Kasatkina has won 25 matches on grass since 2021, including steady showings in Eastbourne, Berlin and Wimbledon. Her game style translates well to grass courts.

Jelena Ostapenko: 1,153.5

Ostapenko has reached multiple finals at Eastbourne and owns 29 grass wins -- tied for second-most on tour over the past five seasons. She’s a streaky but dangerous player on grass.

Ekaterina Alexandrova: 1,054.75

Alexandrova’s 27–9 grass record since 2021 ranks fifth in win volume. Her serve and backhand are effective on fast surfaces, and she’s had success in both singles and doubles.

Jessica Pegula: 1,049.5

A year ago, Pegula won Berlin, her first career grass-court title, and then went on to reach the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, the only time she made it to the second week of the All England Club.

Elina Svitolina: 1,048.25

A Wimbledon semifinalist in 2019 and 2023 and a quarterfinalist last year, Svitolina has strung together notable runs at the All England Club, though she’s won just over 50 percent of her career grass-court matches.

Steady grass-trackers

Katie Boulter: 966

Currently ranked No. 41, Boulter has compiled a 29–14 record on grass since 2021 -- tied with Rybakina and Ostapenko for the second-most wins on the surface during that span. Her best results have come on home soil, including back-to-back titles in Nottingham in 2023 and 2024.

Liudmila Samsonova: 947.5

A two-time grass-court title winner, Samsonova has gone 24–13 on the surface since 2021. She won Berlin in 2021 and 's-Hertogenbosch in 2024, results that reflect how well her power-based game translates to faster conditions.

Here's how the Top 10 stack up in raw grass-court victories since the start of 2021:

Most grass-court wins since 2021