Match Reaction

Navarro ousts Osaka in Bad Homburg, sets meeting with top seed Pegula

2m read 24 Jun 2025 58m ago
Navarro - 2025 Bad Homburg 2R

Summary Generated By AI

Emma Navarro is into her third straight quarterfinal at the Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt after a straight-sets win over former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka on Tuesday.

highlights

'A gutsy performance': Raducanu rallies past Li in Eastbourne

04:18
Raducanu - 2025 Eastbourne 1R

Emma Navarro remains a force to be reckoned with at the Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt.

Navarro, the No. 5 seed from the United States, is into her third straight Bad Homburg Open quarterfinal after a clinical 6-4, 6-4 win over former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka in Tuesday's second round.

Bad Homburg: Draws | Scores Order of Play

World No. 10 Navarro needed 1 hour and 27 minutes to collect the victory, denying four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka her first Top 10 win since she ousted Jelena Ostapenko at last year's US Open.

Navarro is a rock-solid 8-2 at Bad Homburg. She reached the semifinals in each of her two previous appearances at this event, and only the eventual champions could stop her (Katerina Siniakova in 2023 and Diana Shnaider in 2024, respectively).

If she wants to make another semifinal here, Navarro will have to beat her countrywoman, No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula, in the quarterfinals. Pegula won their only previous meeting in straight sets, on the hard courts of Miami last year.

Repeat performance: Coming into Tuesday's match, Navarro could take confidence from the fact that she had beaten Osaka before -- and on grass, no less.

In their only previous meeting, Navarro took down Osaka 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of Wimbledon last year. Navarro would go on to make her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at that Wimbledon.

Osaka, who fired 16 aces in her opening-round win, got a handful more games this time around, but she could not prevent Navarro from besting her in straight sets again.

Must See

Key moments: In the last match of the day, Navarro won eight points in a row, including a service break at love, to move ahead 5-4 in the opening set. The American served out the set with ease to take command of the clash.

Osaka had a major opportunity early in the second set, where she led 2-1 and held three break points at 0-40 on Navarro's serve. But Navarro erased those chances -- the third one with a stunning forehand rally winner -- to stay level.

At last, Navarro took charge for good by grinding out a tough break to lead 5-4. In the next game, Osaka misfired on return to give Navarro match point, and the No. 5 seed advanced after an Osaka miscue found the net.

Navarro converted three of her nine break points in the match to triumph. Osaka again found a large number of aces (nine) but she was undone by 42 unforced errors.

More to come...

WTA Staff

Summary Generated By AI

Emma Navarro is into her third straight quarterfinal at the Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt after a straight-sets win over former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka on Tuesday.

highlights

'A gutsy performance': Raducanu rallies past Li in Eastbourne

04:18
Raducanu - 2025 Eastbourne 1R

More To Explore

View All View All News
Match Reaction
Navarro - 2025 Bad Homburg 2R

Navarro ousts Osaka in Bad Homburg, sets meeting with top seed Pegula

2m read
58m ago
Match Reaction

Swiatek beats Azarenka in Bad Homburg for 300th career win

1m read
44m ago
Iga_Swiatek_-_Bad_Homburg_Open_2025_-_Day_3-DSC_8206
Player Feature

Branstine, Andreescu set for high-stakes reunion at Wimbledon qualifying

4m read
2h ago
Carson Branstine, Wimbledon 2025
Match Reaction

Top seeds Pegula and Paolini take different paths to Bad Homburg quarters

2m read
4h ago
Jasmine Paolini, Bad Homburg 2025