Wimbledon 2025: Draws, dates, prize money and what you need to know
After three weeks on the lawns of Europe, the 2025 grass-court season will conclude with the third Grand Slam of the year: The Championships, Wimbledon.
The Hologic WTA Tour's best will head to SW19 in London to vie for the title at an event that has become synonymous with the sport. The oldest tennis tournament, Wimbledon dates back to 1877 and will be celebrating its 138th edition this year.
Despite its long history and deep-rooted traditions, Wimbledon continues to evolve. This year, electronic line-calling will be used for the first time.
Main-draw play kicks off on Monday, June 30 and extends for 14 days. At the end of the fortnight, the singles champion will walk away with 2,000 PIF WTA Ranking Points, as well as £3,000,000 in prize money.
Here are the key facts you need to know before the main draw begins:
- Main-draw ceremony: Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m.
- Main-draw start date: Monday, June 30
- Singles final: Saturday, July 12 not before 4 p.m.
- Doubles final: Sunday, July 13 at 1 p.m.
- Mixed doubles final: Thursday, July 10
- Singles main-draw size: 128 players (including 16 qualifiers and 8 wild cards)
- Doubles main-draw size: 64 teams (including 7 wild-card teams)
- Mixed doubles main-draw size: 32 teams (including up to 8 wild-card teams)
- Time Zone: British Summer Time (EST +5)
- Tournament Ball: Slazenger Wimbledon
Ranking points and prize money (in GBP)
First round: 10 points | £66,000
Second round: 70 points | £99,000
Third round: 130 points | £152,000
Round of 16: 240 points | £240,000
Quarterfinals: 430 points | £400,000
Semifinals: 780 points | £775,000
Finalist: 1300 points | £1,520,000
Champion: 2000 points | £3,000,000
And here are some of the main storylines to keep an eye on:
- Aryna Sabalenka leads the field as the World No. 1, seeking her first Grand Slam title of the year after heartbreaking runner-up finishes at both the Australian Open (to Madison Keys) and Roland Garros (to Coco Gauff). Three-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka is still seeking her first major title off of hard court. Sabalenka reached the Wimbledon semis in 2021 and 2023 but missed last year's edition due to injury.
- Coco Gauff comes to London as World No. 2 and the reigning French Open champion. Gauff burst to worldwide fame at this tournament in 2019, when she reached the Round of 16 as a 15-year-old qualifier, beating five-time champion Venus Williams en route. Ironically, this is now the only Grand Slam event where two-time major winner Gauff has yet to make the quarterfinals.
- Madison Keys will also try for her second Grand Slam title of the year, after she won her first major title at this year's Australian Open. This will be her 11th Wimbledon main-draw appearance, and she has reached the quarterfinals twice (2015 and 2023). Both Keys and Gauff (among others) will try to become the first American woman to win the Wimbledon singles title since Serena Williams in 2016.
- Barbora Krejcikova will open Centre Court action on Day 2 as the defending champion. The Czech won her second Grand Slam singles title here last year, somewhat surprisingly as the No. 31 seed. Krejcikova missed the first five months of the season due to a shoulder injury, but her grass-court magic is rekindling this week in Eastbourne, where she saved match points in each of her first two rounds.
- Two-time champion Petra Kvitova plans to end her career this season, and the big-serving lefty will be contesting her signature tournament for the last time. The Czech powered her way to titles in 2011 and 2014, and she will return to Wimbledon on one final occasion as a new mom.
- Two other former Wimbledon champions are in the field: 2022 winner Elena Rybakina and 2023 titlist Marketa Vondrousova. Oft-injured Vondrousova made a huge resurgence last week by winning in Berlin -- her first title of any kind since her Wimbledon crown nearly two years ago.
- Recent runners-up Ons Jabeur (2022 and 2023) and Jasmine Paolini (2024) will hope to go one further this year. Paolini comes in as the No. 4 seed while Jabeur will have to move through the draw unseeded.
- Local interest has been piqued with Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter jockeying back and forth for the top British ranking. They are currently separated by only three spots in the rankings (at No. 38 and No. 41 respectively) and their countrywoman Sonay Kartal is right behind them at No. 49. Three rising British teens (Mingge Xu, Hannah Klugman and Mika Stojsavljevic) are also in the main draw as wild cards.