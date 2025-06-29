Wimbledon 2025: Draws, dates, prize money and what you need to know

The third Grand Slam of the year is here, as the Hologic WTA Tour’s best set their sights on Wimbledon. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka chases her first major of the season, while No. 2 Coco Gauff goes for back-to-back Slam titles.

After three weeks on the lawns of Europe, the 2025 grass-court season will conclude with the third Grand Slam of the year: The Championships, Wimbledon.

Wimbledon: Scores | Order of play | Draws

The Hologic WTA Tour's best will head to SW19 in London to vie for the title at an event that has become synonymous with the sport. The oldest tennis tournament, Wimbledon dates back to 1877 and will be celebrating its 138th edition this year.

Despite its long history and deep-rooted traditions, Wimbledon continues to evolve. This year, electronic line-calling will be used for the first time.

Main-draw play kicks off on Monday, June 30 and extends for 14 days. At the end of the fortnight, the singles champion will walk away with 2,000 PIF WTA Ranking Points, as well as £3,000,000 in prize money.

Keep this page flagged for updates as the draws are revealed and main-draw play gets closer!

Here are the key facts you need to know before the main draw begins:

Main-draw ceremony: Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m.

Main-draw start date: Monday, June 30

Singles final: Saturday, July 12 not before 4 p.m.

Doubles final: Sunday, July 13 at 1 p.m.

Mixed doubles final: Thursday, July 10

Singles main-draw size: 128 players (including 16 qualifiers and 8 wild cards)

Doubles main-draw size: 64 teams (including 7 wild-card teams)

Mixed doubles main-draw size: 32 teams (including up to 8 wild-card teams)

Time Zone: British Summer Time (EST +5)

Tournament Ball: Slazenger Wimbledon

Ranking points and prize money (in GBP)

First round: 10 points | £66,000

Second round: 70 points | £99,000

Third round: 130 points | £152,000

Round of 16: 240 points | £240,000

Quarterfinals: 430 points | £400,000

Semifinals: 780 points | £775,000

Finalist: 1300 points | £1,520,000

Champion: 2000 points | £3,000,000

And here are some of the main storylines to keep an eye on: