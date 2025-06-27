Wimbledon draw: Krejcikova opens vs. Eala; Vondrousova in Sabalenka's path

Barbora Krejcikova will open her Wimbledon title defense against Alexandra Eala, while Aryna Sabalenka's section of the 2025 draw includes Carson Branstine, Marketa Vondrousova, Emma Raducanu and McCartney Kessler.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova will open her title defense next Tuesday against 2025 breakout star Alexandra Eala on Centre Court -- one of several first-round clashes to circle in the draw for the 2025 Championships.

Krejcikova missed the first five months of 2025 due to a back injury, and had to withdraw from this week's Eastbourne quarterfinals due to a thigh injury. Eala captured the tennis world's attention in March by defeating three Grand Slam champions -- Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek -- to reach the Miami semifinals. The 20-year-old Filipina has reached her first grass-court semifinal this week in Eastbourne.

Elsewhere, No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka's section features a host of potential obstacles as she bids to progress beyond the semifinals for the first time. The three-time major winner opens against fast-rising Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine, and potential third-round opponents include 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova, Nottingham titlist McCartney Kessler and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

No. 2 seed Coco Gauff will start against the big-hitting Nottingham finalist Dayana Yastremska, with former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka potentially awaiting in the second round and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin projected in the third round. Meanwhile, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, playing the final Championships of her career, will face No. 10 seed and 2024 quarterfinalist Emma Navarro in the first round.

Looking ahead, potentially intriguing second-round matchups include No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula against Queen's champion and 2022 semifinalist Tatjana Maria; former Roland Garros champion Ostapenko against two-time runner-up Ons Jabeur; and Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen against former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka.

The projected quarterfinal matchups are as follows:

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs. [6] Madison Keys

[4] Jasmine Paolini vs. [5] Zheng Qinwen

[7] Mirra Andreeva vs. [3] Jessica Pegula

[8] Iga Swiatek vs. [2] Coco Gauff

More to come...