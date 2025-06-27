Swiatek sprints into first final of 2025 in Bad Homburg

Iga Swiatek secured a spot in Bad Homburg Open final after defeating Jasmine Paolini. Swiatek's 6-1, 6-3 victory earned her a first career final on grass courts. Swiatek now faces either Jessica Pegula or Linda Noskova in the final.

Iga Swiatek will contest her first final in more than a year -- and her first career final on grass courts -- at the Bad Homburg Open after defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 6-3 in Friday's semifinals.

Bad Homburg: Draws | Scores | Order of Play

Fourth seed Swiatek improved her record over Paolini to 5-0 with the 1 hour and 6 minute victory -- her first head-to-head meeting with the Italian this season. She largely led wire-to-wire in her sixth Top 10 win of the year, outside of the early stages of the second set where Paolini broke her serve in the first game. The World No. 4 converted the only break point she held against Swiatek in the match in that game, but surrendered her serve to love immediately after and never led again.

Swiatek now owns 50 career victories over the Top 10 -- but until Friday, she hadn't earned any of those on grass.

"I wasn't expecting to win this match, so I'm happy that I just did my job," Swiatek said afterwards. "I knew how I wanted to play and I just went for it. I'm happy I kept the momentum going until the end of the match, Jasmine, you can't let her get back in the game because she's a fighter. I just wanted to go for it, and go for my shots."

Looking to win her first title since she triumphed at Roland Garros last spring, Swiatek will face either No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula or unseeded Linda Noskova in Sunday's final.

More to come...