Pegula edges Swiatek in Bad Homburg for third title of season
World No. 3 Jessica Pegula will head into Wimbledon on a grass-court winning streak after defeating former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the final of the Bad Homburg Open 6-4, 7-5.
Bad Homburg: Draws | Scores | Order of Play
After losing the opening match of her title defense at the Berlin Tennis Open last week, Pegula bounced back in a big way with four wins in Bad Homburg to take her second career grass-court title -- and defeated Swiatek for the fourth time in their past six matches for her third title of the season.
The top seed needed three sets to win her quarterfinal and semifinal matches against Emma Navarro and Linda Noskova, but was not under threat of losing a set in the 1 hour and 46-minute final. In fact, she only faced one break point in the high-quality affair -- in the third game of the opening set -- and got over the finish line with sustained patches of strong play late in each set.
A queen for all surfaces: Pegula's second career grass-court title gives her victories on all three major playing surfaces this year. She previously triumphed on hard courts in Austin in March and on green clay in Charleston in April.
Positives for Swiatek, too: Swiatek was bidding to win her first title since Roland Garros last June in her maiden grass-court final -- a surface that the five-time Grand Slam champion has historically struggled to master. She hit nine aces in defeat and 30 winners -- double that of Pegula -- but was undone by 39 unforced errors in the face of Pegula's flat, accurate hitting.
Nonetheless, the week at the WTA 500 was a good one for Swiatek overall, as she won three matches without losing a set to reach her first grass-court final -- including a semifinal win over defending Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini, which was her first career Top 10 win on grass.
"This tournament showed that there is hope for me on grass," Swiatek said.
Said Pegula: "I know you say you can't play on grass, but trust me, you're still very, very good on grass, so cut yourself some slack there."
The two players could meet again in the semifinals of Wimbledon in two weeks' time, as both were placed in the bottom half of the women's draw. Pegula opens against Italy's Eilsabetta Cocciaretto as the third seed, while No. 8 seed Swiatek is the potential quarterfinal opponent for No. 2 seed and Roland Garros champion Coco Gauff.
Guo, Panova match biggest career doubles title: While the top seed won the singles crown, an unseeded team triumphed in doubles. Guo Hanyu and Alexandra Panova won the second WTA 500 title of their respective careers with a 4-6, 7-6(4), [10-5] comeback against No. 2 seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez.
The two had previously triumphed in Adelaide in January, and rallied from 6-4, 5-4 down to take the title as Kichenok and Perez served for the win.