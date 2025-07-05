Got extra Wimbledon strawberries? Swiatek says try them on pasta

Iga Swiatek cruised to victory at Wimbledon, and afterwards, revealing her love for "pasta with strawberries." Despite skepticism, the Polish star's unique dish is a childhood favorite in her native country's cuisine, a sweet pasta salad with sugar and cream.

Iga Swiatek was largely untroubled by Danielle Collins in her third-round win on Wimbledon's Centre Court on Saturday -- but the former World No. 1's answer to a post-match question about one of her favorite meals raised more than a few eyebrows.

While the grass-court Grand Slam is famous for its snack of strawberries and cream -- over 2.5 million individual strawberries were served in 2024, which equals more than 38 tons according to Forbes -- Swiatek told former World No. 24 and current TV presenter Annabel Croft that she has a different preference when it comes to eating the sweet red fruit.

Dishing that her team has been eating a "cheat meal" every day throughout the first week, the 24-year-old said she was nostalgic for "pasta with strawberries," a dish she ate in childhood.

While Croft, and the Centre Court crowd, were left incredulous, the dish is actually a popular one in Swiatek's native Poland.

Makaron z truskawkami -- which literally translates to "pasta with strawberries" -- is a sweet pasta salad, where noodles are topped with a sauce made of mashed or blended strawberries, sugar and something creamy. Popular choices include sour cream, heavy cream, or -- Swiatek's personal favorite, she said -- yogurt.

"I know, I know [it sounds strange]," Swiatek responded, "but you should try it, guys!"

While folks may still be unconvinced about her culinary palate, the five-time Grand Slam champion's tennis is looking convincing as she finds footing on a surface she's long struggled to master.

Her 6-2, 6-3 win over Collins marked her sixth win in seven matches on grass this summer, and Swiatek is the only Grand Slam champion left in the bottom half of the women's draw as the tournament reaches the Round of 16. She will seek to match her best-ever Wimbledon result with a win against No. 23 seed Clara Tauson of Denmark next.

Might a win against Tauson -- or even a few more -- give Swiatek a reason to chow down on some pasta with strawberries?