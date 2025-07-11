Former World No. 1 Venus Williams joins main-draw field at WTA 500 Washington

Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams accepted a main-draw wild card into the WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open, and will play her first event in 16 months. Top 10 player Zheng Qinwen also joined the main-draw field.

After a 16-month absence, former World No. 1 Venus Williams is returning to action on the Hologic WTA Tour.

The 45-year-old American superstar accepted a main-draw wild card into the WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, D.C. Main-draw play at the hard-court event kicks off on Monday, July 21.

“I'm excited to accept a wild card to the Mubadala Citi DC Open. There's something truly special about D.C.: the energy, the fans, the history," Williams said. "This city has always shown me so much love, and I can’t wait to compete there again!"

Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and 16-time Grand Slam doubles champion, will be contesting her first event on tour since 2024 Miami.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Williams will be back at the D.C. event for the second time. In her only previous appearance at the event, Williams fell to Rebecca Marino in the first round of the 2022 edition.

Williams also spent time in D.C. as part of the Washington Kastles squad in World Team Tennis. She played on that team for eight seasons (2010–2015, 2017–2019).

“We are so excited that Venus will be playing in the Mubadala Citi DC Open this year," said Mark Ein, Mubadala Citi DC Open Chairman. "She has inspired people around the world with her accomplishments on the court and her visionary impact off the court. I know how much it means to our D.C. fans and community to be able to watch her compete in person this summer.”

World No. 6 Zheng Qinwen of China has also been recently added to the D.C. main-draw player field.

With the additions of Williams and Zheng, the women's field at the Mubadala Citi DC Open now boasts four Top 10 players (2019 champion Jessica Pegula, defending champion Paula Badosa, Emma Navarro and Zheng), as well as five Grand Slam singles champions (Williams, Elena Rybakina, Emma Raducanu, Sofia Kenin and Naomi Osaka).

This week's Wimbledon finalist, Amanda Anisimova, is also in the D.C. field and will join that Top 10 list when she makes her Top 10 debut on Monday. She could also join the Grand Slam champion list if she defeats Iga Swiatek for the Wimbledon title on Saturday.