'Cannot believe my life': Beyoncé says hi to Gauff at 'Cowboy Carter' tour

Coco Gauff had a fan-girl moment at Beyoncé's concert in Atlanta. At the 'Cowboy Carter' world tour, Gauff got a personal call-out from Beyoncé and met Tina Knowles, expressing gratitude for the unforgettable experience.

Coco Gauff was like any other music fan earlier this week in the crowd for Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" world tour in Atlanta -- until she wasn't.

A music lover and self-described member of Beyoncé's "BeyHive," Gauff had ear-marked former Destiny's Child frontwoman's latest global spectacle as a must-do off the court in 2025, saying in May that no one can "top" her as an entertainer. While she had initially targeted a European date during the spring season, Gauff was able to catch one of four shows in the city of her birth after an earlier-than-expected first-round exit at Wimbledon.

But there was no lingering disappointment from that result for the 21-year-old to be seen in Mercedes-Benz Arena, where she was thrilled to meet Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles; looked the country-Western part; and couldn't stop buzzing after the singer personally acknowledged her during the performance.

While Gauff once famously confessed that she thought about Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour during a match, Tina Knowles made her own big reveal when she met the two-time Grand Slam champion at the latest show. The Knowles family matriarch confessed that she is "such a big fan" of Gauff when revealing their meet-and-greet on social media, where she called the Gauff a "beautiful, talented and very kind young superstar."

"I sort [of] gushed about how proud my family always is of her," wrote Knowles on Instagram. And Gauff had kind words for her in response, saying that the family is "a huge inspiration to mine."

But that photo-op may have paled in comparison to the personal greeting Gauff got from "Bey" herself, which the World No. 2 revealed later.

“Beyoncé waved at me during her show last night & I met the queen, Ms. Tina Knowles!" the 21-year-old later wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I cannot believe my life, I am so grateful for it. Thank you to the both of them for a moment I will never forget!”

Gauff's on-brand outfit, though, might've been the biggest hit of all.

Her sleeveless, brown leather romper looked perfect with brown cowboy boots, a studded belt, and a brown suede cowboy hat that was adorned with sparkling crystal stars. She even whipped out matching brown fan while Beyoncé performed the song "Heated."

