Music buff Gauff's next must-see? Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' tour

For Coco Gauff, Beyoncé is incomparable -- and the music lover hopes to attend the singer's 'Cowboy Carter' tour this summer in Europe.

With the way Coco Gauff is playing so far in the spring clay-court season, there's no reason to doubt the 21-year-old will be a starring attraction deep in the second week at Roland Garros. And while she'd no doubt agree she hopes to still be competing in Paris when June's early days roll around, her backup plan sounds pretty great too: attending Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' tour.

Six shows on the singer's 10th concert tour -- this one in support of her smash-hit country album of the same name -- are scheduled for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from June 5-16, making the 32-time Grammy Award winner the first artist to ever schedule that many shows from a single tour at the venue.

A noted music-lover, Gauff hopes to be in the crowd at one of those shows in the weeks between Roland Garros and Wimbledon. She was psyched to learn from reporters at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Monday that she and one of her favorite artists will be in the same part of the world at the same time.

"I might look at those days. I need to figure it out right now!" she said, as she emphatically dubbed Beyoncé's 2023 Renaissance tour as the best concert she's ever seen when she met the media after another match win in Rome.

The 2023 US Open champion has made no secret of her love for the former Destiny's Child frontwoman's music over the years. She happily celebrated online when Cowboy Carter won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in February, and famously confessed on that WTA Insider podcast in 2023 that she and her friends have a "Beyoncé group chat." She even joked in that same interview that she'd pay the singer for the opportunity to give her two daughters tennis lessons.

"I don't think anyone can top Beyoncé, to be honest," she added Monday.

beyonce is just legendary — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) February 12, 2024

But while Gauff is eagerly circling her calendar for the future spectacle The New York Times has dubbed a "joyful extravaganza" and is projected to gross more than $325 million, she's approaching her week at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia much more mindfully.

The American's spring surge continued in the fourth round with a 6-1, 6-2 win over fellow former US Open winner Emma Raducanu, and despite boasting nine wins in 11 matches so far in the spring clay-court season, she isn't projecting anything for herself beyond her next match.

"Even in the quarters, it's a long way to that trophy," she said after picking up her 15th career main-draw win at the tournament. "Yeah, just take it match by match and just try to improve with each match. I think looking too far ahead can kind of be more of a curse than a blessing."