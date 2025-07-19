Washington draw: Venus Williams returns to tour action vs. Stearns

Contesting her first event in 16 months, former World No. 1 Venus Williams will face fellow American Peyton Stearns in the opening round of the Mubadala Citi DC Open. Jessica Pegula tops the draw, and Emma Raducanu will take on Marta Kostyuk in the first round.

The North American summer hard-court season is officially underway, as the main draw for the WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open was released Saturday.

Washington, D.C.: Draws | Scores | Order of Play | 411

Washington's own Hailey Baptiste, ranked a career-high World No. 48, was on hand to help kick off the swing. Six events will take place in the next seven weeks throughout the continent, culminating with the US Open.

There will be 28 women vying for this year's Washington title, including five Grand Slam singles champions. The top four seeds receive first-round byes.

That first win feeling ✌️@TaylorTownsend checks off her first match in qualifying defeating Osorio 6-4, 2-6, 6-0.#MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/5R9EVGUHAP — Mubadala Citi DC Open (@mubadalacitidc) July 19, 2025

Here's a quick review of the Washington main draw:

First quarter

World No. 4 Jessica Pegula leads the field as the No. 1 seed. Pegula won her first career WTA singles title right here in Washington, six years ago in 2019.

After her first-round bye, Pegula is guaranteed to face a Top 40 player in the second round: either 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez or Maya Joint, the Australian teenager who has already won two titles this year.

The other side of this quarter features an all-American first round clash between Baptiste and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. No. 6 seed Kenin won their only previous meeting, at 2021 Roland Garros.

Second quarter

In this quarter, Venus Williams will play her first tour match in 16 months. The 45-year-old Williams, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, last contested a draw at Miami in March of 2024.

Former World No. 1 Williams will have her first meeting with fellow American Peyton Stearns in the first round. This is Williams' second appearance at the D.C. event, following a first-round loss in 2022.

At the top of this quarter is No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion. After her first-round bye, she will face either rapidly rising Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko or Anastasia Potapova.

Third quarter

Clara Tauson of Denmark is the No. 4 seed and received the first-round bye in this quarter. Tauson is enjoying her first week as a Top 20 player following her second-week run at Wimbledon.

At the other end of this quarter, former Top 10 player Danielle Collins of the United States will take on No. 8 seed Magda Linette of Poland in the first round. Collins leads their head-to-head 1-0, with a win in 2018.

The 2025 Women’s singles draw is here❗️#MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/dlpEJdZW8e — Mubadala Citi DC Open (@mubadalacitidc) July 19, 2025

Fourth quarter

Another American, Emma Navarro, anchors the draw as the No. 2 seed. After her first-round bye, she will meet either 2023 Washington finalist Maria Sakkari or Katie Boulter.

This quarter also features two major champions. First, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu meets No. 7 seed Marta Kostyuk in the opening round. Kostyuk leads their head-to-head 2-1, including a win on clay at Madrid this year.

Next, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka faces Yulia Putintseva in her opener. Osaka and Putintseva have a deadlocked 3-3 head-to-head overall, but Osaka has won their last three matches, including two meetings last year.