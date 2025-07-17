Vekic rallies WTA legends for ‘Grand Slam’ facility in hometown of Osijek

Olympic silver medalist Donna Vekic and her local governments completed their "Big 4 Project" of constructing Grand Slam-surfaced courts in her hometown of Osijek, Croatia, giving citizens a chance to play on those major surfaces for free. Grand Slam champions Martina Hingis, Mary Pierce, Iva Majoli and Marion Bartoli helped commemorate the occasion.

A special slice of tennis history was served in Osijek, Croatia on July 14 when WTA legends Martina Hingis, Mary Pierce, Iva Majoli and Marion Bartoli answered a call from Donna Vekic to help celebrate a unique tennis initiative in her hometown.

Four years in the making, the Big 4 Project is a collaboration between Vekic, the City of Osijek and the County of Osijek-Baranja. As its name suggests, the scheme has involved the construction of four tennis courts with surfaces identical to those at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open.

It is believed that, thanks to Vekic’s vision and the support of local authorities, Osijek is the first city in the world where citizens can play on clay, grass and Grand Slam-quality hard courts, all year round, for free.

The locals certainly turned out for Monday’s festivities, which saw the major champions play super tie-break exhibitions at each of the courts, situated in different neighbourhoods. Completing the Slam set with its unveiling on Monday, the Australian Open-inspired GreenSet cushioned acrylic hard court can be found in the courtyard of an elementary school in the Retfala district.

Later, the tennis stars converged on Osijek Tennis Center in King Tomislav Park, where a US Open replica is surfaced with Laykold acrylic. Hingis and Vekic played singles before the legends treated spectators to an entertaining doubles contest. Croatian hope Nera Skender, 13, also had a chance to showcase her skills.

“When Donna and Iva told me about the project, I knew I wanted to be part of it,” said former World No.1 Hingis. “Four different Grand Slam surfaces, available to children and the community, is an incredible achievement. I enjoyed every moment on court.”

Bartoli, the 2013 Wimbledon champion, concurred.

“The court quality, the energy of the crowd, and the commitment from the city, the county and the Vekic family all show the value placed on sport here,” she said. “I am honored to be involved.”

Already, the courts are fully booked 95 percent of the time.

“The fact that we have given children, young people and adults the opportunity to play tennis completely free of charge makes me extremely proud,” said Vekic. “I hope that on one of these courts, a child will fall in love with this sport as I did.”

Earlier in the day, following a reception held at the city’s town hall, Vekic and Osijek mayor Ivan Radic paid a visit to the Ivan Stark Center for Education & Care.

Vekic has financed the construction of a children’s sensory playground at the center, using funds awarded to her by the Croatian government for winning the silver medal at the Paris Olympics last year.

Sensory playgrounds, which can be particularly beneficial for the development of children with special educational needs, are designed to stimulate and engage multiple senses with features such as textured surfaces, aromatic plants, and calming sounds.