Zheng undergoes elbow surgery; withdraws from US Open

1m read 22 Jul 2025 1h ago
Qinwen_Zheng_-_Roland_Garros_2025_-_Day_10-DSC_4204
Jimmie48/WTA

Summary Generated By AI

World No. 6 Zheng Qinwen has undergone surgery for persistent elbow pain, aiming for a stronger return.

highlights

In 3 hours and 32 minutes, Gauff outlasts Zheng in Rome

06:56
Coco_Gauff_-_Internazionali_BNL_D_Italia_-_Day_10-DSC_6350

Editor's note: This piece was originally published on July 19. On July 21, Zheng Qinwen officially withdrew from the 2025 US Open. France's Leolia Jeanjean moved into the main draw as a result; Nuria Parrizas Diaz is now the next alternate.

World No. 6 Zheng Qinwen has undergone surgery for "persistent pain" in her right elbow, she announced Saturday.

The reigning Olympic gold medalist revealed the procedure with a post on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself in a hospital bed. She said that she had been dealing with the issue for the past few months, and "[d]espite trying various treatments to manage it, the discomfort never fully went away."

"This is just a short break, and I see it as a necessary step toward a better version of myself on court," she wrote.

Zheng was last in action at Wimbledon, where she was upset in the first round by Katerina Siniakova, and had been wearing a compression sleeve on her right arm in matches since January's Australian Open. Prior to Wimbledon, she withdrew from the Berlin Tennis Open with what was announced as a neck injury, and she had previously announced her withdrawal from the upcoming Mubadala Citi DC Open earlier this week.

Must See

"Grateful to have [the procedure] behind [her]," Zheng says she'll "be focusing entirely on rehab" in the coming weeks and months -- though she did not give any indication for how long she'll be sidelined.

"Doing everything I can to come back stronger and healthier," she added

The 22-year-old is 19-11 on the Hologic WTA Tour this season, with semifinal runs at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome and the HSBC Championships at the Queen's Club as highlights.

WTA Staff

Summary Generated By AI

World No. 6 Zheng Qinwen has undergone surgery for persistent elbow pain, aiming for a stronger return.

highlights

In 3 hours and 32 minutes, Gauff outlasts Zheng in Rome

06:56
Coco_Gauff_-_Internazionali_BNL_D_Italia_-_Day_10-DSC_6350