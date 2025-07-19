Swiatek's one-of-a-kind gift for Wimbledon win: A LEGO strawberry

Iga Swiatek, Wimbledon champion, received a special LEGO model of a giant strawberry, as a gift from her corporate partner, LEGO. Swiatek loves to build LEGO models as an off-court hobby.

We're gonna need a bigger bowl! Iga Swiatek arrived home after winning Wimbledon to a special keepsake to commemorate a historic victory as SW19: a LEGO model of a giant strawberry.

The model of Wimbledon's most famous snack (and Swiatek's favorite pasta topping) was a gift to the 24-year-old by the toy company, for whom she has been an ambassador in Poland for the last year. In her time at the top of the game, Swiatek has confessed to enjoying building LEGO models away from the court, and credits the creative outlet helping to keep her mind sharp on the tennis court.

“I like the process so much as it helps me to clam, focus on here and now, just be in the moment when I need it, for instance when I’m waiting for hours for my matches,” she told Forbes last year.

“I like what the process does, it helps me be grounded, concentrated and calm.”

Her newest model, made of 3,000 LEGO bricks, also features a miniature figurine of Swiatek holding a bowl of strawberries and cream, and two tiny tennis racquets.

"[This] will remind me how important the small pleasures and joys in life are," she wrote when revealing her present on Instagram.

The big berry adds to a menagerie of custom LEGO sets that Swiatek has been gifted by the brand for career milestones.

Last year, after winning her fourth Roland Garros crown and to celebrate her 23rd birthday, she received a model of Court Philippe-Chatrier complete with an attached "Iga's Bakery" -- inspired by a Parisian bakery -- that weighed 26 pounds. Present were mini figurines of herself, her team, her cat Grappa, and other Easter eggs like the cast of "Friends" -- her favorite show -- and soccer star Robert Lewandowski sitting in the stands.

She was also once gifted a model of her Tecnifibre racquet made entirely of LEGO.

"I appreciate Lego’s team creativity a lot," Swiatek says. "It’s a whole new level of what people’s imagination can do.”