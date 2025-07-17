Jabeur announces break from tennis 'to put myself first'

Ons Jabeur, a three-time Grand Slam finalist, is taking a break from professional tennis. The former World No. 2 aims to prioritize her well-being and rediscover joy in life.

Three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur says she is stepping away from professional tennis -- for now. The former World No. 2 announced Thursday that she is taking a break from the Hologic WTA Tour, after nearly two years of playing through injuries, to "finally put [herself] first."

"I’ve been pushing myself so hard, fighting through injuries and facing many other challenges," Jabeur wrote in a statement posted to social media. "But deep down, I haven’t truly felt happy on the court for some time now."

“Tennis is such a beautiful sport. But right now, I feel it's time to take a step back ... to breathe, to heal, and to rediscover the joy of simply living," Jabeur continued.

Since reaching her career peak -- historic for a woman from an Arab nation -- Jabeur has struggled with a myriad of physical problems. Last year, the fan favorite shut down her season in September due to a shoulder problem. A calf injury first flared up in 2023, and returned at the Miami Open in March -- where she was forced to retire when leading Jasmine Paolini.

Her last match ended abruptly in retirement, too -- when trailing Viktoriya Tomova in the first round of Wimbledon, a tournament she reached the final at twice.

“I'm really sad. It doesn't really help me with my confidence and what I keep pushing myself to do, even though it was a very tough season for me. So I hope I'm going to feel better and we'll see what's going to happen,” Jabeur said after her SW19 effort ended this year.

Currently ranked No. 71, the 30-year-old's most recent title came in Ningbo, China in September 2023.

A popular figure in the locker room, Jabeur's announcement was met with a flood of support from her peers, including love from Mirra Andreeva and recent Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova.

"We love you," Anisimova wrote to the three-time reigning Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award winner.